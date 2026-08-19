Fifteen Major League Baseball games as well as two WNBA matchups highlight Wednesday's sports calendar. Among the more intriguing matchups is an interleague matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, Aug. 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, Aug. 19

1B Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Alonso has hits in each of his last 10 games, including six multi-hit games. He also has two doubles and five home runs in that span. The SportsLine model projects Alonso to register 1.73 total bases against the New York Yankees. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x)

Stewart has gone over his total bases market in six of his last 10 games, averaging 3.0 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects Stewart to register 1.5 total bases against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x).

Chourio has gone over his total bases market in seven of his last 10 games against teams with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Chourio to register 1.77 total bases against the Seattle Mariners. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 8.18x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).