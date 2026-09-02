A 15-game Major League Baseball schedule highlights Wednesday's sports action. Among the top matchups include Brewers at Cubs and Phillies at Diamondbacks, in games with National League playoff implications, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by state, but you can keep your million and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. The bonus funds can only be used for DFS. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, Sept. 2

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, Sept. 2

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State, 280.5 passing yards - Higher (1.87x)

Sayin posted big numbers against lower-tiered teams last season and Ohio State once again features a high-powered offense. In the Buckeyes' last game against a MAC opponent, Sayin completed 78.1% of his passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-9 win over Ohio last September. The Buckeyes face Ball State on Saturday. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Katin Houser, Illinois Fighting Illini, 269.5 passing yards - Lower (1.87x)

Houser, who played the last two years at East Carolina, has failed to reach 269 passing yards or more in four of his last five games. His Illini will take on UAB on Thursday, Sep. 3. Illinois' offense averaged just 235.7 passing yards per game in 2025. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Jordan Marshall, Michigan Wolverines, 105.5 yards rushing - Higher (1.87x).

Marshall closed the 2025 season strong. In his last five games, he rushed for 110 or more yards four times. In a 21-16 win over Purdue on Nov. 1, he carried 25 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Deposit match:

$10+ minimum deposit required.

The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds may be used only on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts offered through Underdog Predict.

Bonus Funds may not be applied to any entries on the Underdog platform with a payout multiplier less than 2x the initial entry fee.

Bonus Funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million

New users must make a first-time deposit before gameplay; existing users may be required to make a qualifying deposit.

Participants are credited with a promotional balance of $1,000,000 in Milly Bucks and answer 20 consecutive two-outcome questions, choosing how much of the remaining balance to risk on each.

Milly Bucks have no cash value and are not withdrawable. Selections must begin within 21 days of becoming eligible and all 20 questions must be completed within 60 days or the game expires and is settled as a loss.

Any Milly Bucks balance remaining after all 20 questions is awarded as Bonus Entries, up to $1,000,000.

No award is issued if the balance reaches $0.

Bonus Entries must be played through one time within 14 days of issuance or they are forfeited. Bonus Entries may only be used for fantasy contest entries and cannot be used for prediction picks. Combination entries containing prediction event contracts are subject to separate terms.

Bonus Entries cannot be applied to entries with a payout multiplier below 2x the entry fee.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).