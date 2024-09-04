It appears that already being one of the pound-for-pound best in the world hasn't stopped four-division champion Naoya Inoue from constantly evolving his game.

Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs), the 32-year-old Japanese superstar who has captured undisputed status in two weight classes, successfully defended his four-pack of junior featherweight titles on Tuesday morning in Tokyo when he took his time breaking down former champion TJ Doheny en route to a seventh-round TKO.

But the cries of some less informed critics on social media that Inoue was too defensive or that he had trouble with the crafty, 37-year-old southpaw couldn't be more out of touch. Considering Inoue was a bit over aggressive early on in his last fight in May, when he was dropped by hard-punching Luis Nery before going on to score a sixth-round stoppage, the changes he made against Doheny showcased just how much he takes serious any criticism against his well-rounded game.

Inoue went on the offensive early against Doheny but did so at mid-range so he could respect the power of his veteran opponent, who was fresh off of three straight knockouts on Japanese soil over the previous year. But overwhelming Doheny with output wasn't enough for Inoue, who knew he needed to draw out Doheny's punches in order to open up opportunities to finish him.

To do that, Inoue became the counterpuncher during the middle rounds and risked eating a few errant, looping right hooks in order to open up Doheny's guard. A precise body attack became the result as Inoue brutalized Doheny literally into submission as a combo to the stomach left Doheny grabbing for his leg and lower back, leading to a retirement due to injury.

For the fight, Inoue connected on an insane 46% of his punches overall, including 52% of his power shots while nearly doubling his opponent in total connects.

Inoue isn't just great, he's actively getting better, which remains an issue for just about anyone in the lower weight classes. Co-promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank announced after the fight that Inoue would return in Japan to close out the year before a huge showdown in Las Vegas scheduled for 2025, possibly against fellow countryman and unbeaten bantamweight star Junto Nakatani (28-0, 21 KOs).

Using a criteria that takes into account everything from accomplishments to current form, let's take a closer look at the top fighters inside the ring. Below is the latest Pound for Pound rankings update after Inoue's win in September.

Pound-for-Pound Rankings

1. Oleksandr Usyk

Undisputed heavyweight champion (22-0, 14 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 1

Usyk's professional run has been as decorated as it has been perfect. The former undisputed cruiserweight champ scored a pair of resounding victories over Anthony Joshua to unify a trio of heavyweight titles before finally getting his undisputed clash against WBC champion Tyson Fury in May. An exciting, split-decision victory made Usyk just the third male boxer to become undisputed champion in two divisions during the four-belt era. A Fury rematch is scheduled for December.

2. Naoya Inoue

Undisputed junior featherweight champion (25-0, 23 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 2

The four-division champion, who has reached undisputed status in two different weight classes, continued his legendary takeover of the sport by rising from the canvas to finish Luis Nery in their May title bout at the Tokyo Dome. "The Monster" looked much more defensive minded in September when he picked apart and stopped former champion TJ Doheny. A December return is expected in Japan before a big event, planned for Las Vegas by co-promoter Bob Arum, in 2025.

3. Terence Crawford



WBA junior middleweight champion (40-0, 29 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 3

In his long-awaited return from his dismantling of Errol Spence Jr. last summer, Crawford moved up to 154 pounds to narrowly hold off WBA champion Israel Madrimov. Despite the fight turning out to be among the toughest of Crawford's career, "Bud" remains steadfast that the only fight left that interests him is a showdown with super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez.

4. Artur Beterbiev



Unified light heavyweight champion (20-0, 20 KOs) | Previous ranking: 4

Beterbiev turned away any whispers that he was getting old by dismantling former 168-pound champion Callum Smith in January. With his mandatories out of the way, an undisputed showdown against WBA champion Dmitry Bivol was scheduled for June 1. But the 39-year-old Beterbiev pulled out in May with a ruptured meniscus, which moved the fight to October.

5. Dmitry Bivol



WBA light heavyweight champion (23-0, 12 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 5

Following an incredible 2022, which included a victory over Canelo Alvarez and almost universal acclaim as the fighter of the year, Bivol sat out most of 2023 in hopes of facing unified champion Artur Beterbiev. Their undisputed title clash was set for June 1 until Beterbiev suffered a major injury, forcing Bivol to face replacement Malik Zinad. The new date for Beterbiev will be Oct. 12.

6. Canelo Alvarez



Unified super middleweight champion (61-2-2, 38 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 6

The former P4P king is still a unified champion at 168 pounds and he proved just that by brilliantly outdueling countryman Jaime Munguia in May. Despite constant pressure from fans and media to fight former two-time champion David Benavidez, Alvarez will return in September to face unbeaten -- yet unproven -- Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas.

7. Gervonta Davis

WBA lightweight champion (30-0, 28 KOs) | Previous ranking: 7

Davis' body-shot knockout of Ryan Garcia in their superfight last April looks even better now that "King Ryan" became the first boxer to drop and defeat former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney. With a 2023 jail sentence behind him, "Tank" returned in June to obliterate unbeaten Frank Martin. Davis wants champions from here on out, which could mean unification fights against Shakur Stevenson or Vasiliy Lomachenko.

8. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez

Flyweight, junior bantamweight titleholder (20-0, 13 KOs) | Previous ranking: 8

The 24-year-old phenom from San Antonio landed just shy of 50% of his power shots to dismantle 115-pound titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada in July. Estrada, a future Hall of Famer, has chosen to activate a rematch clause, which would delay Rodriguez from accepting his dream fight against former pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez.

9. Shakur Stevenson

WBC lightweight champion (22-0, 10 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 9

Even though he was nearly booed out of the arena -- in his hometown, no less -- while defending his title against Artem Harutyunyun in July, Stevenson limited his opponent to just 17% of punches landed overall and single digits in all but one round. The three-division champion remains under fire from boxing's court of public opinion who demand more in-ring excitement as he enters promotional free agency. Yet, Stevenson remains among the purest practitioners the sport has to offer.

10. David Benavidez

Interim light heavyweight titleholder (29-0, 24 KOs) | Previous ranking: No. 10

Frustrated with waiting around for his shot at undisputed 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez, "El Monstro" moved up in weight to outclass former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June. Benavidez, who later revealed injuries to both hands during training camp (which may have prevented him from scoring a stoppage), said he will focus on light heavyweight moving forward and wants the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol in October.

Dropped out: None

Honorable mention: Teofimo Lopez Jr., Vasiliy Lomachenko, Tyson Fury, Devin Haney, Junto Nakatani

