Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds: Updated lines, tracker over time
On the eve of the fight, we look at where the odds stand now and how they changed
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fighting each other seemed like a pipe dream mere months ago, but now we're on the eve of the biggest fight since Manny Pacquiao fought Mayweather in 2015. As with any event of this size, Las Vegas has been fluctuating on odds regarding the fight, starting with whether or not it would even happen.
As it stands, Mayweather sits at -450 odds of victory, a far cry from where he started. He will likely stay around that number ahead of the fight, which will air live on Showtime PPV on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
All numbers are courtesy of Oddsshark.com, which has been tracking the Bovada line since November. You can also check out our SportsLine computer model, which has projected its own winner for the fight on Saturday.
|Date
|Floyd Mayweather
|Conor McGregor
Nov. 17, 2016
-2250
+950
Dec. 6
-1800
+850
Jan. 29, 2017
-1400
+750
Feb. 27
-850
+525
Mar. 16
-1200
+650
Apr. 24
-700
+450
Apr. 30
-750
+475
June 14
-800
+500
June 15
-600
+400
June 26
-550
+375
June 27
-600
+400
June 29
-650
+425
July 5
-600
+400
July 9
-550
+375
July 12
-500
+350
July 18
-550
+375
|July 19
|-600
|+400
|July 25
|-550
|+375
|July 27
|-600
|+400
Aug. 4
-550
+375
Aug. 12
-500
+350
Aug. 16
-450
+325
Aug. 18
-400
+300
Aug. 24
-450
+325
McGregor's may still be considered a "long shot" in terms of odds, but they're no where near what they were at the start. Anyone who got in on this fight on the ground floor is in for a serious payday if McGregor does manage to pull off the massive upset. However, things have leveled out as time has gone on.
