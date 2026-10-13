Zuffa Boxing added yet another championship-level fighter to its growing roster on Tuesday when it announced the signing of WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames to a multi-fight promotional deal.

Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs), a 32-year-old native of Elias Pina, Dominican Republic, now fights out of Las Vegas and has established himself in recent years as quite possibly the best 160-pound boxer in the world. Nicknamed "Caballo Bronco," Adames is The Ring's No. 1-ranked middleweight thanks to victories over the likes of Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Julian Williams, Terrell Gausha and Austin Williams.

"This is a new chapter in my career, and I'm here to make history," Adames said. "Zuffa Boxing is building something special, and I want to be part of it. I'm ready to face the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage. The best of 'Caballo Bronco' is yet to come."

Adames also fought current WBO super middleweight titleholder Hamzah Sheeraz to a disputed split draw in 2025 that most observers felt should've been a wide decision win for the veteran.

Since moving up to middleweight in 2021, Adames is unbeaten in seven fights and has defended his WBC title three times. Before turning pro in 2015, Adames won more than 200 amateur bouts, including winning a gold medal at the 2012 Pan American Youth Championships.

Adames' lone pro defeat came in 2019 when he lost a close decision to Patrick Teixeira in an interim title bout at 154 pounds.