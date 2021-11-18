Among his entrepreneurial efforts in recent years, boxing icon Mike Tyson has become a noted advocate for psychedelic drugs as over the counter medicine. One drug in particular "killed" the baddest man on the planet.

Speaking with the New York Post, Tyson revealed that he "died' during his first trip on psychedelic toad venom. The drug in question is venom from the Sonoran Desert Toad, which can be smoked to produce a brief psychoactive trip.

The venom has been used in traditional healing rituals, but it has also become a drug that people use recreationally. Tyson, who said he had been 100 pounds overweight and consumed by unhappiness when he first tried the drug four years ago, claimed that he took it for the first time as a dare. The first trip led to an epiphany.

"In my trips I've seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep," Tyson said. "The toad has taught me that I'm not going to be here forever. There's an expiration date."

Tyson claims that he has now used toad 53 times, and that the drug has helped him become more focused, creative and happier. He says after his first trip, he proceeded to lose 100 pounds in the course of three months, began boxing again and reconnected with his family.

"People see the difference (in me)," Tyson said. "It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn't sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved. The toad's whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We're all the same. Everything is love."

Tyson is currently working on the development of two brands of cannabis and he is also an investor in the biotech company Wesana Health, which is using psilocybin as a treatment for traumatic brain injuries."