Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on July 25. Joshua, the two-time former unified heavyweight champion, will face Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Joshua and Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

In December, Joshua was involved in a car crash in Nigeria that left two members of his team dead. Joshua was a passenger in the vehicle, and the traumatic situation raised fair questions over whether Joshua would ever return to boxing.

The accident came 10 days after he demolished Jake Paul with a brutal sixth-round knockout that shattered Paul's jaw.

In Prenga, Joshua is facing a largely unknown opponent who has never fought anywhere near the top level. It's a sensible fight, however, when viewed through the lens of needing to check Joshua's physical and mental fitness following such a tragic situation.

"It's no secret I've taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring, and today is the next step on that journey," Joshua said in a press release announcing the fight. "I'm delighted to have agreed a multi-flight deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I'm looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off."

Prenga has picked up many quick knockouts in his career, including five first-round stoppages in his seven most recent fights. Those fights have not come under the brightest of spotlights or against the toughest opponents, which will be the case when Prenga faces Joshua.

"Anthony Joshua is a great ﬁghter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent," Prenga said in the press release. "This is the kind of ﬁght that changes everything in my life and his. I know they have big plans ahead after this ﬁght. I know they are overlooking me. I'm happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia."

The big plans Prenga mentions are likely related to Turki Alalshikh's announcement minutes before Joshua vs. Prenga was made public.

Alalshikh posted on X, "To my friends in Great Britain -- it's happening. It's signed," while using a lion emoji.

This was meant to signal that the long-awaited fight between Joshua and Tyson Fury had finally been signed. Two of the greatest English boxers in history, Fury and Joshua have never shared the ring despite being at the peak of their respective powers at the same period.

After Fury defeated Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, he immediately called out Joshua. Joshua refused to accept the fight on the spot as mind games continued between the two.

Shortly after Alalshikh's post, Ring Magazine reporter Mike Coppinger posted that sources had confirmed to him that Fury vs. Joshua had been signed and the fight would take place in the fourth quarter of 2026. Alalshikh owns Ring Magazine.

Joshua did not mention Fury in his Instagram post announcing the fight with Prenga.