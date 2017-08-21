WWE 2K16 simulation predicts Conor McGregor will beat Floyd Mayweather
Although it would be the slowest boxing match in history
To prepare for McGregor-Mayweather, SportsLine ran a simulation just a little bit outside of the normal rules of boxing. We decided to put the two through WWE 2K16, and the results were -- well -- interesting. It was a long fight that was more grabbing than punching, but McGregor ultimately emerged victorious after a pin.
The idea of the fight being this slow is laughable, as both fighters are known for their quickness, and ring bounces seem unlikely. However, if the fight does start to move away from more traditional boxing tactics, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone betting against McGregor.
