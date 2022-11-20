No. 10 Creighton, No. 23 Texas Tech clash in Maui Invitational
Something has to give as two undefeated teams, No. 10 Creighton and No. 23 Texas Tech, square off on Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The winner will play either Louisville or No. 9 Arkansas in the second round on Tuesday.
Texas Tech (3-0) swept through its season-opening homestand against Northwestern State, Texas Southern and Louisiana Tech.
The Red Raiders haven't played since Nov. 14 when they handled Louisiana Tech 64-55 behind 15 points each from De'Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor and 10 from Richard "Pop" Isaacs. Texas Tech led by as many as 15 points and never trailed.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an 8-0 advantage, were up 32-27 at halftime and pulled away midway through the second half via a 14-1 run during which Harmon scored nine points.
"Defensively we were really good early and kind of set the pace," Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. "I thought we were ready to play, but we had so many turnovers and got sloppy with the ball instead of just taking care of our business."
The Red Raiders have hit 49 percent of their shots from the floor this season while holding their opponents to just 33.3 percent.
"We've got so many young kids on the team and it's a lot of growing pains and we're going to have to get through this," Adams added. "Again, I'm praying for patience and I have to remember that because we did get the win and the guys played hard."
The Bluejays (4-0) have started their campaign with wins over St. Thomas, North Dakota, Holy Cross and, most recently an 80-51 victory at home over UC Riverside on Thursday. Creighton was down by a point before closing the first half on a 16-2 run. Up by 14 at the break, the Bluejays put away the contest midway through the second half with a 15-0 spurt.
Baylor Scheierman led all scorers with a season-high 17 points, while Trey Alexander, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma added 12 points each for Creighton. Alexander also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds to lead the Bluejays to a 42-31 advantage on the boards. Creighton shot 52.5 percent from the field and had just seven turnovers in the victory.
"(The win against UC Riverside) was our best game," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "It was the best team we played. I really thought defensively, the last 10 minutes of the first and second halves were about as well as we played all year. I didn't know how we would react to UC Riverside. The big thing was, are we getting better? Are we seeing individual progress, and as a result, collective progress?"
Creighton is 3-1 all-time against Texas Tech, including taking the most recent matchup in the series with an 83-76 overtime victory at the Las Vegas Classic in 2019. The four meetings have been decided by a total of 13 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|71.7 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|85.5 PPG
|45.0 RPG
|18.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|3
|26
|12.3
|6.3
|1.7
|1.00
|0.00
|2.7
|50.0
|42.9
|80.0
|2
|4.3
|D. Harmon
|3
|27
|11.3
|3.3
|4.3
|2.00
|0.70
|1.0
|57.9
|33.3
|76.9
|0
|3.3
|D. Batcho
|3
|23.3
|9.3
|7.0
|1.3
|0.30
|2.30
|1.0
|58.8
|0.0
|66.7
|2
|5
|J. Tyson
|3
|22.3
|9.3
|3.7
|0.0
|1.30
|0.30
|1.3
|54.5
|37.5
|100.0
|0.3
|3.3
|P. Isaacs
|3
|22.3
|7.3
|2.7
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|4.3
|33.3
|45.5
|71.4
|0
|2.7
|K. Walton
|3
|23
|6.3
|3.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|46.7
|22.2
|75.0
|0.7
|2.7
|E. Fisher
|3
|13.3
|5.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.3
|54.5
|50.0
|33.3
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|3
|10.7
|3.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|44.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Jennings
|3
|6
|2.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1.7
|L. Washington
|3
|11
|2.3
|0.7
|2.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.0
|40.0
|50.0
|66.7
|0
|0.7
|K. Allen
|3
|14
|2.0
|3.3
|1.3
|0.70
|1.30
|1.0
|40.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.7
|1.7
|C. Williams
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|3
|0.0
|71.7
|42.3
|15.7
|7.00
|6.00
|17.3
|49.0
|35.8
|74.2
|8.7
|29.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Kalkbrenner
|4
|25
|16.5
|6.8
|0.8
|0.50
|1.30
|0.8
|80.6
|50.0
|85.7
|2.8
|4
|A. Kaluma
|4
|23.5
|13.5
|5.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|41.7
|31.6
|57.1
|1.8
|4
|T. Alexander
|4
|26.8
|11.3
|5.0
|1.0
|1.50
|1.30
|1.0
|51.4
|40.0
|75.0
|1
|4
|B. Scheierman
|4
|26
|10.5
|8.8
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|42.1
|41.7
|0.0
|2
|6.8
|F. King
|4
|11.8
|7.5
|4.3
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.5
|61.1
|0.0
|53.3
|1.8
|2.5
|R. Nembhard
|4
|25
|7.0
|1.3
|6.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|26.7
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Shtolzberg
|3
|10.3
|6.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|57.1
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|0.7
|M. Miller
|4
|16
|5.8
|4.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|61.5
|83.3
|50.0
|1
|3.8
|F. Farabello
|4
|17.8
|4.5
|0.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|1.0
|36.8
|26.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|S. Mitchell
|4
|13.3
|2.0
|1.5
|2.8
|1.50
|0.00
|0.3
|27.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.3
|S. Osmani
|3
|3.3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Z. Yates
|3
|3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|E. Young
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|4
|0.0
|85.5
|45.0
|18.3
|6.80
|3.80
|8.0
|50.2
|35.1
|65.5
|12.8
|30.3
-
ILST
LSU0
0134.5 O/U
-15
11:00am
-
TOL
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+18
11:00am
-
DET
BRY0
0162.5 O/U
-5.5
12:00pm
-
PEAY
ALB0
0129 O/U
+3
12:00pm
-
UNI
SF0
0144 O/U
-7
12:30pm CBSSN
-
BUF
GMU0
0143.5 O/U
-6
1:00pm
-
SIU
UNLV0
0128 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
EIU0
0
1:00pm
-
AKR
WKY0
0133 O/U
-4.5
1:30pm
-
ECU
INST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
1:30pm
-
BUCK
PRES0
0134.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
23TTU
10CREI0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
CSN
TNST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
GRCN
WICH0
0127.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBSSN
-
STONEH
UIC0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
3:00pm
-
HOW
BELM0
0145 O/U
-7
3:15pm
-
GT
UTAH0
0133 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm FS1
-
DREX
UTA0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:00pm
-
LOU
9ARK0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
NEV
TUL0
0145.5 O/U
-3.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
CMU0
0148.5 O/U
+5
5:30pm
-
WYO
BC0
0136 O/U
+2
5:45pm
-
UAB
USF0
0141.5 O/U
+16.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WIU
UTRGV0
0155.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm LHN
-
MER
FSU0
0145 O/U
-6
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALBGA
FAMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COOK
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
MRSH0
0154 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
HC
FOR0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ULM
LT0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
LEH
SFU0
0142.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
L-MD
CLEM0
0134.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MONM
COLG0
0145 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
MNTOLIVE
UNCW0
0
7:00pm
-
RICH
SYR0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UNF
DUQ0
0148.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
WRST0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:30pm
-
NKY
FGCU0
0133 O/U
+2
7:30pm
-
URI
KSU0
0134.5 O/U
-10
7:30pm
-
COVEN
LIP0
0
8:00pm
-
DRKE
TRLST0
0134.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
RICE0
0154.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
NEOM
IOWA0
0156.5 O/U
-30.5
8:01pm BTN
-
BELLAR
7DUKE0
0140.5 O/U
-23
8:30pm ACCN
-
MSST
MARQ0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
NAU
11TEX0
0132.5 O/U
-25
8:30pm LHN
-
UGA
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
HAMP
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
OSU
17SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm ESP2
-
SCUP
AF0
0131.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
WSU
EWU0
0138.5 O/U
+7
9:00pm
-
TEMP
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPU
-
LFEPAC
UCI0
0
10:00pm
-
SDCC
USD0
0
10:00pm
-
TXST
CAL0
0126.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CABP
MINN0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCRV
WEB0
0136.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm
-
CINCY
14ARIZ0
0158.5 O/U
-9.5
11:30pm ESP2