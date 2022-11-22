Ohio State attempts to crack No. 21 Texas Tech's defense
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann had a closeup view of Texas Tech and was impressed with how the Red Raiders shut down Louisville.
The Buckeyes (4-1) were awaiting their game against Cincinnati at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Tuesday but couldn't take the floor until No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1) finished off a dominating 70-38 victory, limiting the Cardinals to their lowest scoring output since March 7, 1981.
The Buckeyes then went out and defeated Cincinnati 81-53 to set up the fifth-place game against the Red Raiders on Wednesday.
"We're going to see a defense unlike anything we've ever seen, we've ever played," Holtmann said on the Ohio State postgame radio broadcast. "In my six years here, we haven't played a defense like this in terms of their ability to be on one side of the ball rotation, collapsing on the ball.
"It is a leap in every way. We're going to have to deal with some frustration in some difficult places and some tough moments in the game."
Louisville shot 11 of 49 from the floor (22.4 percent) and 3 of 18 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range while committing 18 turnovers.
"That's just a testimony to our defense," Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor said. "I'm just proud of the guys, and we got to look forward to the one that we got (Wednesday)."
Louisville trailed 15-11 before the Red Raiders clamped down and went on a 17-2 run to close the first half with a 32-13 lead. Texas Tech then scored the first 13 points of the second half to put the game away quickly.
Red Raiders forward Robert Jennings said the team buys into the defense-first philosophy of coach Mark Adams.
"Come and play hard every day. We're going to dive on the floor. We're going to play hard," Jennings said. "We're going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We're going to be the team that people don't want to play. I feel like we did that today and we came out with a win."
Holtmann believes an 88-77 loss to a physical No. 17 San Diego State team on Monday to open the tournament, plus the matchup against Texas Tech, will harden his squad for the rigors of the Big Ten.
"We're going to have three games here and I think at the end of the year we'll look back and we will have played two of the top 10 defenses in the country," Holtmann said.
The Buckeyes are led by Zed Key, who had 19 points and eight rebounds vs. Cincinnati to barely miss his fourth double-double of the young season. A pair of freshmen, Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton, each had 17 points.
Thornton will be tasked with running the offense against the Red Raiders.
"Bruce has been really, really solid in a lot of ways," Holtmann said. "He's really sure with the ball ... He's just a mature kid. There's no question we've had to go through some struggles, but he's been really good these two days. He's got a poise about him."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|70.0 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.8 APG
|
|79.2 PPG
|48.0 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Obanor
|5
|25.4
|12.4
|5.6
|1.2
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|52.2
|25.0
|84.6
|1.6
|4
|D. Batcho
|5
|23.8
|10.8
|7.6
|1.2
|1.00
|2.20
|1.2
|55.9
|100.0
|71.4
|2.2
|5.4
|D. Harmon
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|3.4
|2.00
|0.40
|1.4
|47.4
|30.0
|73.3
|0
|2.4
|J. Tyson
|5
|22.4
|9.0
|3.8
|0.4
|1.40
|0.20
|1.2
|51.5
|41.7
|66.7
|0.6
|3.2
|P. Isaacs
|5
|24.8
|8.0
|2.8
|2.4
|1.00
|0.00
|3.2
|37.5
|50.0
|66.7
|0
|2.8
|D. Williams
|5
|10.6
|4.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.4
|40.0
|33.3
|85.7
|0.2
|0.6
|K. Walton
|5
|18.6
|3.8
|2.2
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|38.9
|18.2
|75.0
|0.6
|1.6
|R. Jennings
|5
|7.2
|3.6
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|54.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.4
|E. Fisher
|5
|13
|3.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.20
|0.40
|1.0
|41.2
|33.3
|33.3
|0.2
|1
|K. Allen
|5
|13
|2.2
|3.2
|1.0
|0.40
|0.80
|0.6
|40.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1.8
|1.4
|L. Washington
|5
|12.4
|2.2
|2.0
|2.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.6
|40.0
|33.3
|40.0
|0.2
|1.8
|C. Williams
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|Total
|5
|0.0
|70.0
|41.2
|14.8
|8.20
|4.60
|15.4
|46.6
|34.1
|71.3
|10.0
|27.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sensabaugh
|5
|19.2
|17.0
|4.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|1.4
|50.9
|43.5
|80.8
|1
|3.8
|Z. Key
|5
|22.4
|13.2
|9.6
|0.8
|0.00
|0.40
|0.8
|67.5
|37.5
|52.9
|3.8
|5.8
|J. Sueing
|5
|23.6
|10.8
|4.2
|1.2
|1.00
|0.60
|1.8
|36.4
|12.5
|75.0
|1.8
|2.4
|S. McNeil
|5
|26.8
|9.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|48.6
|38.1
|100.0
|0.6
|1.6
|B. Thornton
|5
|24.2
|9.2
|2.4
|2.4
|0.80
|0.00
|1.4
|50.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0
|2.4
|T. Holden
|5
|18.4
|6.4
|4.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|1.4
|58.8
|40.0
|83.3
|0.8
|3.4
|R. Gayle Jr.
|5
|15.8
|5.2
|1.6
|1.8
|0.60
|0.40
|1.0
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1.2
|I. Likekele
|5
|27.6
|3.8
|7.2
|3.6
|0.60
|0.60
|1.8
|27.6
|0.0
|60.0
|1.8
|5.4
|F. Okpara
|5
|15.2
|3.6
|2.8
|0.2
|0.20
|1.40
|0.8
|64.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|2
|O. Spencer
|2
|3
|1.0
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0.5
|K. Etzler
|4
|3.8
|0.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|C. Baumann
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|B. Hardman
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|79.2
|48.0
|11.8
|3.80
|3.80
|11.8
|47.4
|33.0
|76.7
|13.0
|31.6
-
ILST
URI0
0133 O/U
-3.5
11:00am
-
NIU
LIU0
0140 O/U
+4
11:00am
-
TOL
NKY0
0144.5 O/U
+7
11:00am
-
AMER
GTWN0
0138.5 O/U
-14
11:30am FS2
-
CHAR
DET0
0136 O/U
+2
12:00pm ESP+
-
3KAN
NCST0
0154 O/U
+9
12:00pm ESPN
-
EMU
WINT0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
12:30pm
-
CHST
CLST0
0131.5 O/U
-10
1:00pm
-
NORGRE
WOFF0
0
1:00pm
-
OLWE
SPU0
0
1:00pm
-
ECU
UTA0
0130 O/U
+5.5
1:30pm
-
SHOU
SDAK0
0133 O/U
+6
1:30pm
-
WKY
TUL0
0143 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm
-
CLMB
BING0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
W&M0
0139 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
DAY
WISC0
0122 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
21TTU
OSU0
0134 O/U
+1
2:30pm ESPN
-
CIT
UNO0
0148.5 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
CSN
CMU0
0142.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
NIAG0
0
3:00pm
-
PFW
USM0
0138 O/U
+1.5
3:00pm
-
MORG
LMU0
0146 O/U
-11.5
3:00pm
-
STTHMN
MIL0
0143.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm
-
VALP
SAM0
0149 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm
-
ME
CCSU0
0135.5 O/U
-1
3:30pm
-
JU
CAMP0
0123.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
LIP
CHAT0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
MCNS
7BAY0
0152.5 O/U
-34
4:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
15UK0
0150.5 O/U
-26.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WRST
WEB0
0142 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
BRSC
EKY0
0
4:30pm
-
AKR
NEV0
0130 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
10CREI
14ARIZ0
0162 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
INST
DREX0
0137 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
IUPU
DU0
0131.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm
-
TNST
HIPT0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
USC
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
ALCN
TXCC0
0133.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
BRAD
LIB0
0135 O/U
-2
6:00pm CBSSN
-
GT
MARQ0
0142 O/U
-7
6:00pm FS1
-
KENT
COC0
0159.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
LYCB
QUEEN0
0
6:00pm
-
MVSU
AF0
0124.5 O/U
-17.5
6:00pm
-
ABIL
UCRV0
0134.5 O/U
+1
6:30pm
-
UALR
11IND0
0148 O/U
-30.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STFR
MIA0
0142 O/U
-24.5
6:30pm ACCN
-
ALST
DUQ0
0147 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm
-
APP
ETSU0
0136.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
CCAR
MIZZ0
0151.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
UCF0
0122.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Fran
SFU0
0
7:00pm
-
IDHO
CP0
0132.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LOW
BRWN0
0145.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
MENL
SACL0
0
7:00pm
-
MERMAK
PROV0
0133.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm FS2
-
STON
FIU0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
LSU
KSU0
0138.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
LOU
CINCY0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESPU
-
22TENN
BUT0
0136.5 O/U
+6
7:30pm ESP2
-
UMKC
FGCU0
0133 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
IDST
LIND0
0138 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LT
AAMU0
0143.5 O/U
+13
8:00pm
-
PQ
STL0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
13AUB
NW0
0135 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
JAST
MICH0
0144.5 O/U
-22
8:30pm BTN
-
SCST
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-25.5
8:30pm ACCN
-
UTAH
MSST0
0126.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm FS1
-
CSUB
UTEP0
0125 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
FRES
WASH0
0127 O/U
-3
9:30pm ESPU
-
9ARK
17SDSU0
0141.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NALAB
UCSB0
0138.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
PL
SEA0
0
10:00pm
-
MINN
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
-4
10:30pm CBSSN
-
PEP
19UCLA0
0148.5 O/U
-16
10:30pm PACN