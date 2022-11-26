No. 1 North Carolina, No. 18 Alabama aim to rebound from defeats
Top-ranked North Carolina began this weekend by squeaking past Portland and losing to Iowa State in its first encounter with a tough defense.
Meanwhile, No. 18 Alabama began the weekend by defending well enough to get past Michigan State before being unable to stop the size of 20th-ranked UConn, falling 82-67.
Friday's rough showings resulted in both schools taking their first loss and the Tar Heels and Crimson Tide are hoping to avoid a second defeat Sunday when they oppose each other in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Ore.
"If we lose to North Carolina, which is obviously very possible -- they're the No. 1 team in the country -- you leave out of here 1-2 and you're not feeling very good about yourself after the win over Michigan State and you're on a two-game losing streak," Alabama coach Nate Oats said.
"And North Carolina's saying the same thing. They didn't come here as the No. 1 team in the country to leave out of here 1-2 on a two-game losing streak. So we're both in a spot. I don't know if you can have a must-win game in college basketball in November, early December, but it's a big game that we'd both like to get because after this, we have a week off where we don't play."
North Carolina (5-1) heads into the meeting coming off a 70-65 loss to Iowa State, which likely will make the next top 25 poll. In a game they trailed for only 7:56, the Tar Heels committed 14 turnovers, misfired on 15 of 18 3-point tries and blew a seven-point lead in the final 3:55.
"We had wide open threes. We were able to get to the basket. We were able to get whatever we wanted, we just didn't make those shots," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said.
That included a rough final 5:43 when the Tar Heels were outscored 21-8 and ended by missing four of its final six shots and committing four turnovers.
R.J. Davis led North Carolina with 15 points but was 5-for-14 and is 9-for-25 in the two games in this event. Leading scorer Caleb Love was held to 12 after getting 23 in the opening contest against Portland, and Armando Bacot committed five turnovers.
"We turned the ball over a couple of times and you just can't do that in late-game situations," R.J. Davis said. "You have to be sound and disciplined and you have to do that on both ends of the floor and we just didn't do it."
Meanwhile Alabama (5-1) opened the event by holding Michigan State to 38.7 percent shooting but allowed UConn to shoot 43.3 percent while giving up 25 points to standout UConn big man Adama Sanogo.
The Crimson Tide also faced an uphill climb most of the way due to their inability to control the ball. Alabama committed 16 of its 21 turnovers by halftime, including five on its first seven possessions.
"First half, turnovers killed us," Oats said. "We did a good job, I thought we showed fight, getting back and tying the game up a couple different times in the second half, and we just fouled too much."
Freshman Brandon Miller, who is averaging 20.5 points, led the Crimson Tide with 18 points but second-leading scorer Mark Sears was held to eight and is 5-of-18 from the field in the event.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|
|79.5 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|11.8 APG
|
|81.2 PPG
|53.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|6
|35.3
|17.7
|4.2
|3.2
|1.50
|0.50
|2.2
|44.2
|23.7
|75.0
|0.5
|3.7
|A. Bacot
|6
|34
|16.2
|11.5
|1.2
|1.00
|1.30
|3.3
|56.4
|0.0
|63.6
|4.2
|7.3
|R. Davis
|6
|34.2
|15.2
|4.2
|3.3
|0.80
|0.20
|1.8
|41.1
|26.7
|95.8
|0.7
|3.5
|P. Nance
|6
|31.7
|13.2
|4.7
|2.0
|0.30
|1.20
|1.3
|55.6
|45.5
|79.2
|0.7
|4
|L. Black
|6
|31.3
|8.5
|7.0
|1.3
|0.80
|0.50
|1.2
|54.3
|35.7
|66.7
|1
|6
|P. Johnson
|3
|11.3
|4.0
|1.7
|0.7
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|60.0
|0.7
|1
|S. Trimble
|6
|11.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.5
|46.2
|100.0
|62.5
|0
|0.5
|D. Dunn
|6
|7.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.2
|T. Nickel
|5
|5.2
|1.6
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|16.7
|20.0
|83.3
|0.6
|0
|J. McKoy
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|D. Styles
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|Total
|6
|0.0
|79.5
|41.7
|11.8
|5.00
|4.30
|11.0
|47.8
|30.8
|73.2
|9.8
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Miller
|6
|31.7
|20.5
|9.2
|2.0
|0.30
|1.30
|1.5
|45.2
|52.4
|78.1
|3
|6.2
|M. Sears
|6
|29.7
|12.7
|5.3
|3.3
|0.30
|0.20
|2.7
|37.5
|34.4
|73.9
|0.7
|4.7
|N. Burnett
|6
|19.3
|8.5
|2.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|2.0
|46.4
|44.4
|73.9
|1
|1.8
|J. Bradley
|6
|21.2
|8.2
|3.2
|3.2
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|57.1
|66.7
|75.0
|0.3
|2.8
|R. Griffen
|6
|18
|7.8
|3.7
|0.0
|1.00
|0.20
|0.7
|37.5
|22.2
|84.6
|1.3
|2.3
|N. Clowney
|6
|24.2
|7.7
|8.7
|0.8
|1.00
|1.50
|2.0
|47.2
|13.3
|55.6
|2.8
|5.8
|N. Gurley
|6
|17.7
|5.7
|2.7
|1.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.5
|36.4
|21.1
|100.0
|0.5
|2.2
|J. Quinerly
|4
|13.8
|4.8
|1.3
|3.3
|0.30
|0.00
|2.3
|36.8
|37.5
|66.7
|0.3
|1
|C. Bediako
|6
|17
|4.7
|6.0
|0.7
|0.50
|1.70
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|40.0
|3
|3
|D. Heard
|3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|N. Pringle
|6
|7
|1.0
|2.8
|0.2
|0.20
|0.80
|0.7
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1.3
|A. Cottrell
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Quinerly
|3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Miles
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Scharnowski
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Total
|6
|0.0
|81.2
|53.2
|14.5
|5.70
|6.70
|16.5
|43.2
|34.1
|72.1
|16.3
|33.5
-
SFA
UNCG0
0131 O/U
-2
11:00am
-
STAN
MEM0
0137.5 O/U
-6
11:00am ESPU
-
JMAD
VALP0
0143 O/U
+14.5
12:00pm
-
MOSU
OAK0
0140 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm
-
URI
BC0
0129.5 O/U
-6
12:00pm ACCN
-
Colby-Sawyer
HC0
0
1:00pm
-
ETSU
UGA0
0143 O/U
-8.5
1:00pm SECN
-
STET
CAMP0
0127 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
STONEH
LOW0
0153 O/U
-13.5
1:00pm
-
UCD
SEMO0
0145 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
HARV
FOR0
0130.5 O/U
-4
1:30pm
-
MISS
OKLA0
0126.5 O/U
-2
1:30pm ESPN
-
MTSU
MTST0
0130 O/U
+3.5
1:30pm
-
ALST
OHIO0
0142 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
COOK
NWST0
0136 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
BELM
GAST0
0138.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
Bluffton
PFW0
0
2:00pm
-
UCSD
EMU0
0146.5 O/U
-4
2:00pm
-
COLG
HART0
0144.5 O/U
+21.5
2:00pm
-
CSUF
UND0
0135 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
DREX
TEMP0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
SPU0
0145 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
ME
BRWN0
0138.5 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm
-
RAD
ELON0
0136 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
TNTC
NKY0
0131 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
TRINIL
INST0
0
2:00pm
-
WAG
NJIT0
0125.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
BALL
SJSU0
0136 O/U
-1
2:30pm
-
CAN
BUF0
0149.5 O/U
-6
2:30pm
-
USA
RMU0
0132.5 O/U
+8
2:30pm
-
ABIL
NAU0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
BETHEL
ARST0
0
3:00pm
-
LAM
SMU0
0138.5 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
MONT
AF0
0123 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MOBILE
USM0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NOVA
ORE0
0134.5 O/U
+3
3:00pm ESP2
-
PVAM
OKST0
0141 O/U
-19.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STL
13AUB0
0149 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm SECN
-
UTSO
SAM0
0
3:00pm
-
WOFF
LSU0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
COLO0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
3:00pm PACN
-
8DUKE
24PUR0
0135.5 O/U
+2
3:30pm ABC
-
1UNC
18ALA0
0155 O/U
-2
3:30pm ESPN
-
BU
MIL0
0141.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
HOFS
QUIN0
0148.5 O/U
+3.5
4:00pm
-
DEL
PENN0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
IDST
CARK0
0144 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
ALCN
ASU0
0133 O/U
-17
5:00pm PACN
-
JVST
NDST0
0142 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
MIA
UCF0
0136 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORU0
0
5:00pm
-
SIEN
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-14.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
TOWS
MER0
0136 O/U
+4
5:00pm
-
PORT
12MSU0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UVM
LBSU0
0141 O/U
+1
5:30pm
-
EWU
FIU0
0154.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
UIW
GRAM0
0135.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
19UCLA0
0136.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm PACN
-
MONM
LEH0
0143 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
FSU
NEB0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:30pm ESPW
-
NCO
NMEX0
0158 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
XAV
6GONZ0
0159.5 O/U
-7
7:30pm ESPN
-
UNCW
NTEX0
0119 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DART
UTSA0
0140 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAIR
EVAN0
0130.5 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
FLA
WVU0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:30pm ESPU
-
ISU
20CONN0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
ORST
PRST0
0143 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
HAW
TXST72
65
Final
-
SACL
IONA86
76
Final