Louisville tries to keep trending upward vs. Boston College
Boston College will attempt to end a two-game losing streak when it battles visiting Louisville on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC) dropped a 63-62 decision to Florida State on Feb. 6, then shot 5-of-26 from 3-point territory during Saturday's 80-65 loss at No. 9 Duke.
BC center Quinten Post, who is averaging a team-high 16.0 points per game, was held to eight points against the Blue Devils. He attempted five shots from the field in 33 minutes.
"I think he played a good game, they just really had an awesome game plan to try to negate him," BC coach Earl Grant said. "You can't force-feed the ball. ... They did a good job guarding him, and I thought QP did an excellent job of getting the ball out of the double team and passing to the weak side.
"That's some of the reason we were getting good shots. So he didn't force it."
Louisville (8-16, 3-10 ACC) is coming off Saturday's 79-67 home victory against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals trailed 60-51 with 8:15 to play but outscored Georgia Tech 28-7 the rest of the way.
"It goes to show that they are capable of being a pretty good defensive team," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "We made mistakes, but I am proud of the way they fought.
"It's why with young players and young teams, you never give up. You keep pushing. You keep fighting them to get better."
Freshman forward Kaleb Glenn led Louisville with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Glenn's nine offensive rebounds were the most by a Louisville player in a game since 2012.
"My role I say is just to be the energy guy," Glenn said. "Get rebounds and be one of the best defenders on the court. Just bring energy, toughness and aggressiveness."
Louisville, which has won two of its past three games, is 1-7 on the road this season.
Tuesday's game will be the first of two meetings between the Eagles and Cardinals this season. The teams will play at Louisville on March 9.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Louisville 8-16
|73.9 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Boston College 13-10
|75.3 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. James
|24
|32.7
|13.5
|5.0
|1.3
|0.70
|0.20
|1.8
|40.7
|37.0
|82.0
|0.9
|4.1
|S. Clark
|23
|32.5
|13.1
|3.1
|2.9
|1.00
|0.10
|3.0
|38.5
|32.4
|78.7
|0.3
|2.8
|T. White
|21
|31.5
|12.7
|6.0
|1.4
|1.00
|0.40
|1.9
|46.1
|29.3
|75.9
|1.5
|4.4
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|24
|30.4
|11.9
|8.7
|0.9
|0.50
|0.80
|1.5
|56.3
|42.9
|67.3
|2.8
|6
|J. Traynor
|8
|25.5
|10.1
|4.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|1.0
|51.6
|36.8
|50.0
|1.5
|3.1
|T. Johnson
|23
|22.4
|8.8
|1.9
|3.7
|1.20
|0.30
|2.4
|36.5
|18.2
|84.4
|0.5
|1.4
|C. Williams
|24
|18.8
|6.5
|1.4
|0.7
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|36.4
|32.3
|71.4
|0.2
|1.2
|E. Okorafor
|14
|7.6
|3.1
|2.6
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|1.3
|K. Glenn
|24
|12.5
|2.8
|3.5
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.5
|52.5
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|2.2
|D. Evans
|7
|9.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.0
|62.5
|0.0
|50.0
|0.6
|0.3
|H. Miller
|10
|4.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|28.6
|75.0
|0
|0.1
|D. Jovanovich
|16
|7.8
|1.0
|1.1
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|28.6
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|0.6
|Z. Payne
|16
|5.1
|0.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|40.0
|0.0
|20.0
|0.4
|0.6
|A. McCool
|7
|1.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|Total
|24
|0.0
|73.9
|37.9
|11.1
|5.50
|2.60
|12.9
|43.7
|31.2
|75.5
|10.8
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|22
|31.5
|16.0
|7.9
|2.8
|0.80
|1.80
|2.7
|50.8
|42.6
|78.9
|1.9
|6
|C. Harris Jr.
|22
|30.3
|14.0
|3.1
|1.9
|1.00
|0.00
|1.1
|42.4
|38.5
|70.0
|0.3
|2.8
|J. Zackery
|23
|33
|11.6
|3.2
|4.3
|1.70
|0.10
|1.8
|46.9
|30.6
|85.5
|0.6
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|23
|29.7
|10.8
|6.3
|1.0
|0.60
|1.00
|1.0
|58.7
|32.4
|73.9
|2.3
|4
|M. Madsen
|23
|18
|6.9
|2.6
|1.0
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|43.8
|43.3
|100.0
|0.3
|2.2
|P. Aligbe
|22
|22
|6.1
|4.3
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.9
|42.6
|13.3
|61.9
|1.2
|3.1
|D. Hand Jr.
|21
|14.3
|5.2
|1.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|35.7
|34.6
|73.3
|0.4
|1.5
|C. Kelley III
|23
|16.2
|4.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|37.5
|27.7
|64.0
|0.3
|1.3
|E. Strong
|12
|6.4
|2.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.3
|0.4
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|22
|6.3
|1.0
|1.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|41.2
|0.0
|52.9
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|23
|0.0
|75.3
|38.0
|13.9
|6.30
|3.70
|10.5
|46.0
|35.1
|74.8
|9.2
|25.7
-
4MARQ
BUT0
0154.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm FS1
-
DUQ
16DAY0
0134 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GW
GMU0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
23INST0
0143.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
10IAST
CINCY0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
LAS
DAV0
0141.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MICH
14ILL0
0154 O/U
-16
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
21UVA0
0122 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SJU
PROV0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
TXAM
VAN0
0135 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
7UNC
SYR0
0157 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESPN
-
BUF
NIU0
0149 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
DRKE
EVAN0
0146.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
LSU
FLA0
0162.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm SECN
-
GTWN
17CREI0
0149 O/U
-18.5
8:30pm FS1
-
TNST
TNTC0
0135 O/U
+4
8:30pm
-
COLST
SDSU0
0140.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm CBSSN
-
FSU
VT0
0151 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
LOU
BC0
0150 O/U
-10
9:00pm ACCN
-
MISS
22UK0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
OSU
20WISC0
0139 O/U
-9
9:00pm PEAC
-
25OKLA
12BAYL0
0143.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
19BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SJSU0
0134.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
NMEX
NEV0
0155 O/U
-2
11:00pm CBSSN