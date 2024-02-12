Boston College will attempt to end a two-game losing streak when it battles visiting Louisville on Tuesday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (13-10, 4-8 ACC) dropped a 63-62 decision to Florida State on Feb. 6, then shot 5-of-26 from 3-point territory during Saturday's 80-65 loss at No. 9 Duke.

BC center Quinten Post, who is averaging a team-high 16.0 points per game, was held to eight points against the Blue Devils. He attempted five shots from the field in 33 minutes.

"I think he played a good game, they just really had an awesome game plan to try to negate him," BC coach Earl Grant said. "You can't force-feed the ball. ... They did a good job guarding him, and I thought QP did an excellent job of getting the ball out of the double team and passing to the weak side.

"That's some of the reason we were getting good shots. So he didn't force it."

Louisville (8-16, 3-10 ACC) is coming off Saturday's 79-67 home victory against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals trailed 60-51 with 8:15 to play but outscored Georgia Tech 28-7 the rest of the way.

"It goes to show that they are capable of being a pretty good defensive team," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "We made mistakes, but I am proud of the way they fought.

"It's why with young players and young teams, you never give up. You keep pushing. You keep fighting them to get better."

Freshman forward Kaleb Glenn led Louisville with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the win. Glenn's nine offensive rebounds were the most by a Louisville player in a game since 2012.

"My role I say is just to be the energy guy," Glenn said. "Get rebounds and be one of the best defenders on the court. Just bring energy, toughness and aggressiveness."

Louisville, which has won two of its past three games, is 1-7 on the road this season.

Tuesday's game will be the first of two meetings between the Eagles and Cardinals this season. The teams will play at Louisville on March 9.

