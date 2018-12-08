STJOES
Paschall, No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph's 70-58

  Dec 08, 2018

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Eric Paschall had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 21 Villanova beat Saint Joseph's 70-58 on Saturday for its 25th straight Big 5 victory.

Joe Cremo and Phil Booth scored 12 points apiece as the Wildcats (8-2) continued their dominance of the long-standing city series with Philadelphia rivals Saint Joseph's, Penn, La Salle and Temple. Jermaine Samuels added 11 points.

Lamarr Kimble led Saint Joseph's with 22 points. The Hawks were missing Charlie Brown, the top scorer in the Atlantic 10. He sprained his ankle in a win at Princeton on Wednesday.

Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, the Hawks went on a 16-0 run to make things interesting. But a Booth 3-pointer and a Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree three-point play with 1:05 remaining helped seal Villanova's sixth straight win.

Fresh off come-from-behind Big 5 victories over La Salle and Temple, Villanova began to pull away from Saint Joseph's late in the first half, taking a 38-28 lead into halftime on the strength of four 3-pointers from Cremo and two from Paschall, including one in the final minute.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 48-31 three minutes into the second half after back-to-back buckets from freshman Cole Swider capped a 10-0 run. Swider scored all eight of his points in the second half.

The Wildcats, whose last loss in the city series came on Dec. 5, 2012, to Temple, can complete their sixth straight perfect 4-0 Big 5 season vs. Penn on Tuesday at the Palestra.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Joseph's: Since last beating Villanova on Dec. 17, 2011, the Hawks have lost to their nearby rivals by an average of nearly 23 points over their last seven meetings.

Villanova: The Wildcats are establishing more of a home-court advantage, winning two straight at the refurbished Finneran Pavilion after back-to-back losses there to Michigan and Furman last month.

UP NEXT

After a two-week layoff for finals, St. Joe's hosts Loyola of Chicago at the Palestra on Dec. 22.

Villanova closes out Big 5 play at Penn on Tuesday before a showdown at Kansas next Saturday.

Key Players
J. Bynum
3 G
E. Paschall
4 F
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.6 Field Goal % 42.2
38.1 Three Point % 32.0
76.7 Free Throw % 75.0
Team Stats
Points 58 70
Field Goals 20-58 (34.5%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 13-43 (30.2%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 43
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 33 34
Team 5 3
Assists 9 20
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
L. Kimble G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
E. Paschall F
14 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 5-5 283058
home team logo 21 Villanova 8-2 383270
The William B. Finneran Pavilion Bryn Mawr, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 5-5 81.0 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 21 Villanova 8-2 75.6 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
0
L. Kimble G 18.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.8 APG 42.2 FG%
4
E. Paschall F 15.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.9 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
L. Kimble G 22 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
4
E. Paschall F 14 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
34.5 FG% 36.5
22.2 3PT FG% 30.2
66.7 FT% 73.3
Saint Joseph's
Starters
L. Kimble
T. Funk
J. Bynum
C. Clover
A. Longpre
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Kimble 40 22 5 4 3 0 4 2 7/19 2/11 6/9 0 5
T. Funk 35 10 9 1 0 0 1 3 4/12 2/6 0/0 1 8
J. Bynum 36 9 9 4 0 0 3 2 3/11 0/2 3/3 1 8
C. Clover 34 4 6 0 1 0 1 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 5
A. Longpre 14 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
M. Lodge
L. Edwards
T. Holston
P. Oliva
R. Daly
C. Brown
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Lodge 13 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 3/5 1 1
L. Edwards 18 3 4 0 1 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
T. Holston 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 0
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 38 9 5 0 9 13 20/58 6/27 12/18 5 33
Villanova
Starters
E. Paschall
P. Booth
C. Gillespie
D. Cosby-Roundtree
S. Bey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Paschall 34 14 9 5 1 1 2 3 5/9 3/4 1/1 0 9
P. Booth 32 12 4 6 1 0 1 3 2/9 2/7 6/7 0 4
C. Gillespie 34 8 4 2 1 0 0 2 2/7 2/5 2/2 0 4
D. Cosby-Roundtree 17 3 6 1 1 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 2 4
S. Bey 15 2 2 1 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Cremo
J. Samuels
C. Swider
J. Quinerly
T. Delaney
D. Painter
P. Heck
T. Saunders
B. Slater
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cremo 23 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 4/11 4/10 0/0 1 1
J. Samuels 26 11 8 1 1 0 1 2 4/8 2/6 1/4 1 7
C. Swider 11 8 4 1 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/5 0/0 2 2
J. Quinerly 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 40 20 5 1 7 19 23/63 13/43 11/15 6 34
NCAA BB Scores