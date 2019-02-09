MIAMI
UNC

No Text

No. 8 Tar Heels hold off Hurricanes 88-85 in overtime

  • Feb 09, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Kenny Williams hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:08 left in overtime to help eighth-ranked North Carolina hold off Miami 88-85 on Saturday.

Freshman Coby White matched his season high with 33 points for the Tar Heels (19-4, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived a wild finish filled with big shots by both teams. UNC forced overtime on Luke Maye's 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left, then got two critical free throws from Cameron Johnson with 12.3 seconds left in the extra period to cling to a three-point lead.

Miami had a final chance to tie it after a timeout, but White poked the ball loose from Chris Lykes, and Williams dove on the floor to recover the ball for a game-sealing turnover.

Lykes had his own huge game for the Hurricanes (10-13, 2-9), scoring 19 of his 27 points with five 3-pointers after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: It's been a rough season for the Hurricanes, who won just once in January. That included an 85-76 home loss to the Tar Heels in a game that was tied at halftime. They seemingly couldn't miss after halftime in this one, hitting 12 of their 14 3-pointers after halftime while shooting 57 percent in the second half alone. But in the end, the Hurricanes fell to 0-7 against ranked teams this season.

UNC: The Tar Heels have been rolling along since a lopsided home loss to Louisville on Jan. 12, winning the last four games in their six-game winning streak by double-digit margins. That included going for 113 points in Tuesday's win against rival North Carolina State, which was UNC's best output in a league game in more than 15 years. Things were bumpy for much of Saturday, though the Tar Heels now have their first 9-1 start in ACC play in 16 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes host Clemson on Wednesday night.

UNC: The Tar Heels host third-ranked Virginia on Monday night.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
3 G
L. Maye
32 F
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
44.7 Field Goal % 43.9
34.5 Three Point % 33.7
73.7 Free Throw % 78.4
  Offensive rebound by North Carolina 0.0
  Brandon Robinson missed jump shot 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Coby White 2.0
  Personal foul on Coby White 8.0
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Cameron Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Chris Lykes 12.0
+ 3 Zach Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Luke Maye made jump shot 40.0
+ 3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 1 Coby White made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 85 88
Field Goals 32-68 (47.1%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 32
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 26 26
Team 4 3
Assists 14 15
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
0
C. Lykes G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
2
C. White G
33 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12OTT
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 10-13 3047885
home team logo 8 North Carolina 19-4 31461188
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
A. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lykes 27 2 4 10/23 5/11 2/2 1 41 1 0 6 0 2
A. Lawrence II 17 9 5 6/13 3/8 2/2 4 39 1 0 3 0 9
D. Vasiljevic 11 7 2 5/9 1/5 0/0 2 40 0 0 2 0 7
E. Izundu 9 10 0 4/6 0/0 1/1 4 39 1 2 0 5 5
A. Mack 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
Z. Johnson
S. Waardenburg
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 13 3 2 4/13 3/5 2/2 2 34 2 0 3 2 1
S. Waardenburg 8 3 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 1 2
W. Herenton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 35 14 32/68 14/31 7/7 16 225 6 3 15 9 26
North Carolina
Starters
C. White
L. Maye
C. Johnson
G. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 33 3 6 11/16 7/10 4/5 2 32 2 1 3 0 3
L. Maye 20 6 2 7/15 2/4 4/6 2 39 1 1 2 1 5
C. Johnson 12 4 1 3/11 2/7 4/4 2 37 1 0 1 1 3
G. Brooks 6 6 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 32 1 0 0 1 5
K. Williams 5 3 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 34 2 1 2 0 3
Bench
N. Little
B. Huffman
B. Robinson
S. Woods
A. Platek
S. Rush
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
W. Miller
C. Ellis
L. Black
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Little 10 6 0 4/8 1/1 1/2 1 26 0 1 1 0 6
B. Huffman 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
B. Robinson 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 2 0 0 0 0
S. Woods 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
A. Platek 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Black - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 29 15 31/66 13/26 13/17 13 225 9 4 10 3 26
NCAA BB Scores