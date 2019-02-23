Cowan scores 19, No. 24 Maryland beats Ohio State 72-62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points, Bruno Fernando had 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 Maryland defeated Ohio State 72-62 Saturday to remain unbeaten at home in the Big Ten.
The Terrapins (21-7, 12-5) used a 13-0 run to take a 52-36 lead. Although the margin dwindled to two points with 5:27 left, Maryland held on to improve to 14-2 at home, including 7-0 in the conference.
With three Big Ten games left, including two at home, the Terrapins are in fourth place and in position to secure a double bye in the conference tournament.
Fernando scored all of his points after halftime, and reserve freshman Serrel Smith Jr. contributed a career-high 14 points for Maryland. Despite a slow start, Fernando secured his ninth double-double in his last 10 games.
Duane Washington Jr. scored 15 and Andre Wesson had 13 for Ohio State (17-10, 7-9). The Buckeyes have lost three of four and nine of their last 14.
Maryland led 39-36 before Fernando scored six points and Cowan added five in the pivotal 13-0 spree.
Fernando started the surge with a three-point play, Smith hit a jumper and Cowan followed with a 3-pointer. After Ohio State missed its seventh straight shot, Cowan was fouled on an attempt from beyond the arc and sank two from the line.
Fernando capped the run with a foul shot and a short jumper.
The Buckeyes stormed back, getting points from five different players in a 19-5 spurt that made it 57-55.
Then it was Maryland's turn. Smith was fouled on a shot from beyond the arc and made all three free throws. Darryl Morsell followed with a pair of foul shots, and Aaron Wiggins capped the 7-0 run with a dunk off a pass from Fernando, who had snagged the rebound of a miss by Morsell.
That was enough to assure the Terrapins of a series sweep of the Buckeyes. The Terps won at Ohio State 75-61 on Jan. 18.
Cowan scored 10 points to stake Maryland to a 33-28 halftime lead. The Terrapins missed five of their first six shots before going 12 for 18 with four 3-pointers.
Fernando missed both his shots and collected only four rebounds in nearly 18 minutes of play.
POOR ENCORE
Coming off a 22-point performance against Northwestern, Ohio State's 6-foot-9 sophomore Kaleb Wesson was limited to seven points on 3 for 12 shooting. He came in averaging a team-high 14.7 points.
AYALA AILING
Maryland starting guard Eric Ayala left in the first half and did not return after scoring five points in 10 minutes. A team official said the freshman ''was not feeling well.''
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes are sinking fast after losing only once before 2019. They shot 35 percent in the second half and 36.5 percent for the game.
Maryland: The Terrapins keep surprising foes in the Big Ten. Despite relying heavily on freshmen, Maryland remains in the upper tier of the conference and might be tough to beat in the Big Ten Tournament.
UP NEXT
Ohio State: Hosts Iowa on Tuesday night, the rematch of a game won by the Hawkeyes 72-62 last month.
Maryland: Faces Penn State on Wednesday night. The Terps beat the Nittany Lions 66-59 on Dec. 1.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|40.3
|Three Point %
|35.1
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Maryland
|0.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|0.0
|Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|9.0
|Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Andre Wesson
|18.0
|+ 2
|Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|72
|Field Goals
|23-63 (36.5%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|15
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 17-10
|70.3 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|14.0 APG
|24 Maryland 21-7
|72.5 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|D. Washington Jr. G
|6.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
1
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|15.9 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.6 APG
|39.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Washington Jr. G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wesson
|13
|2
|4
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Woods
|10
|2
|3
|4/11
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|35
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Ahrens
|9
|4
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4
|K. Wesson
|7
|7
|1
|3/12
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|L. Muhammad
|3
|4
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|19
|4
|4
|6/10
|3/4
|4/5
|0
|37
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|B. Fernando
|14
|10
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|35
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|D. Morsell
|11
|8
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|6/6
|1
|32
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|J. Smith
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|2
|4
|1
|3
|E. Ayala
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
