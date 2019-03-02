Febres cans 8 treys, leads Texas past Iowa State 86-69
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Jase Febres scored a career-best 26 points, and Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69 Saturday.
Febres, a sophomore, made eight 3-point baskets, also a career-best, in 10 attempts.
Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas (16-13, 8-8 in Big 12), Eli Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski had 13 apiece. Matt Coleman III made 10 assists.
Marial Shayok led Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, and Lindell Wigginton scored 16. Starter Nick Weiler-Babb played just six minutes in the second half after suffering a bruised knee late in the first half.
Febres has started the last three games, replacing the suspended Kerwin Roach II. During those games Febres has hit 20 of 39 3-pointers.
Texas center Jaxson Hayes left the game after getting hit in the face in the second half. A team spokesman said Hayes did not suffer a concussion.
Texas trailed by nine less than eight minutes into the game but outscored Iowa State 29-10 the rest of the half for a 12-point lead. Iowa State was scoreless for 3:47 late in the half.
The Longhorns converted 6 of 12 3-pointers in the half, while Iowa State made just 1 of 7.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa State: The Cyclones were without Cameron Lard, a 6-9 key reserve forward who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was suspended for the month of November as well, also for a violation of team rules. Lard averages 6.8 points a game in Big 12 competition with 70 percent shooting accuracy from the field. Iowa State converted 6 of 17 3-pointers after hitting 11 of 23 while beating Oklahoma on Monday, including 8 of 14 in the second half.
Texas: Roach, the Longhorns leading scorer, missed his third straight game while under indefinite suspension for a violation of an unspecified team rule. The school has not specified if and when he will return. The Longhorns lost the first two by a total of three points.
UP NEXT
Iowa State is at West Virginia on Wednesday. Iowa State beat West Virginia 93-68 on Jan. 30 in Ames. Wigginton scored 28 for the Cyclones, converting 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 free throws.
Texas is at Texas Tech on Monday. Tech beat Texas 68-62 in Austin on Jan. 12 in Austin behind 22 points from Matt Mooney - 14 in the second half.
---------
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|43.7
|37.8
|Three Point %
|34.4
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|73.6
|+ 1
|Lindell Wigginton made free throw
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell
|29.0
|+ 2
|Lindell Wigginton made layup
|29.0
|+ 2
|Gerald Liddell made jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Jase Febres
|1:08
|Michael Jacobson missed free throw
|1:08
|Personal foul on Courtney Ramey
|1:08
|+ 3
|Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Osetkowski
|1:33
|+ 2
|Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Lindell Wigginton
|2:03
|+ 2
|Dylan Osetkowski made layup
|2:08
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|2:31
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|86
|Field Goals
|25-55 (45.5%)
|29-53 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|13-15 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|26
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|15
|18
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Iowa State 20-9
|78.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Texas 16-13
|71.9 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|22
|3
|0
|8/14
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|35
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|M. Jacobson
|8
|5
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Horton-Tucker
|5
|2
|1
|1/10
|0/3
|3/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Haliburton
|2
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shayok
|22
|3
|0
|8/14
|3/5
|3/4
|2
|35
|1
|1
|5
|1
|2
|M. Jacobson
|8
|5
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|24
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Horton-Tucker
|5
|2
|1
|1/10
|0/3
|3/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Haliburton
|2
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Wigginton
|16
|6
|4
|5/9
|2/5
|4/5
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|G. Conditt IV
|11
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Z. Talley Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Lewis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Griffin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|25
|9
|25/55
|6/17
|13/17
|14
|201
|4
|3
|10
|10
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|26
|4
|0
|9/11
|8/10
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Ramey
|18
|1
|2
|6/9
|3/4
|3/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Osetkowski
|13
|5
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M. Coleman III
|5
|4
|10
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Hayes
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|26
|4
|0
|9/11
|8/10
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Ramey
|18
|1
|2
|6/9
|3/4
|3/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Osetkowski
|13
|5
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M. Coleman III
|5
|4
|10
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Hayes
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Mitrou-Long
|13
|3
|3
|4/11
|2/4
|3/3
|0
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Hepa
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Sims
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|G. Liddell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Nevins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Whiteside
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Roach II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|24
|18
|29/53
|15/25
|13/15
|16
|199
|3
|2
|7
|6
|18
