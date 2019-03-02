IOWAST
Iowa State
Cyclones
20-9
69
FINAL
Sat Mar. 2
2:00pm
86
home team logo
TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
16-13
IOWAST
TEXAS

Febres cans 8 treys, leads Texas past Iowa State 86-69

  STATS AP
  Mar 02, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Jase Febres scored a career-best 26 points, and Texas defeated Iowa State 86-69 Saturday.

Febres, a sophomore, made eight 3-point baskets, also a career-best, in 10 attempts.

Courtney Ramey scored 18 for Texas (16-13, 8-8 in Big 12), Eli Mitrou-Long and Dylan Osetkowski had 13 apiece. Matt Coleman III made 10 assists.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State (20-9, 9-7) with 22 points, and Lindell Wigginton scored 16. Starter Nick Weiler-Babb played just six minutes in the second half after suffering a bruised knee late in the first half.

Febres has started the last three games, replacing the suspended Kerwin Roach II. During those games Febres has hit 20 of 39 3-pointers.

Texas center Jaxson Hayes left the game after getting hit in the face in the second half. A team spokesman said Hayes did not suffer a concussion.

Texas trailed by nine less than eight minutes into the game but outscored Iowa State 29-10 the rest of the half for a 12-point lead. Iowa State was scoreless for 3:47 late in the half.

The Longhorns converted 6 of 12 3-pointers in the half, while Iowa State made just 1 of 7.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were without Cameron Lard, a 6-9 key reserve forward who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was suspended for the month of November as well, also for a violation of team rules. Lard averages 6.8 points a game in Big 12 competition with 70 percent shooting accuracy from the field. Iowa State converted 6 of 17 3-pointers after hitting 11 of 23 while beating Oklahoma on Monday, including 8 of 14 in the second half.

Texas: Roach, the Longhorns leading scorer, missed his third straight game while under indefinite suspension for a violation of an unspecified team rule. The school has not specified if and when he will return. The Longhorns lost the first two by a total of three points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State is at West Virginia on Wednesday. Iowa State beat West Virginia 93-68 on Jan. 30 in Ames. Wigginton scored 28 for the Cyclones, converting 7 of 11 from the field and 13 of 16 free throws.

Texas is at Texas Tech on Monday. Tech beat Texas 68-62 in Austin on Jan. 12 in Austin behind 22 points from Matt Mooney - 14 in the second half.

---------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Team Stats
Points 69 86
Field Goals 25-55 (45.5%) 29-53 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 26
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 15 18
Team 6 2
Assists 9 18
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
M. Shayok G
22 PTS, 3 REB
J. Febres G
26 PTS, 4 REB
Iowa State 20-9
Texas 16-13
Iowa State 20-9 78.3 PPG 37.8 RPG 16.1 APG
Texas 16-13 71.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Iowa State
Starters
M. Shayok
M. Jacobson
N. Weiler-Babb
T. Horton-Tucker
T. Haliburton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shayok 22 3 0 8/14 3/5 3/4 2 35 1 1 5 1 2
M. Jacobson 8 5 0 4/8 0/0 0/1 2 23 0 0 0 2 3
N. Weiler-Babb 5 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 24 2 0 0 0 0
T. Horton-Tucker 5 2 1 1/10 0/3 3/4 4 20 0 0 1 1 1
T. Haliburton 2 4 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 36 1 0 0 2 2
Bench
L. Wigginton
G. Conditt IV
Z. Talley Jr.
T. Lewis
Z. Griffin
P. Nixon
C. Lard
S. Young
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Wigginton 16 6 4 5/9 2/5 4/5 1 29 0 1 2 2 4
G. Conditt IV 11 4 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 1 17 0 1 0 2 2
Z. Talley Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 1 0 0
T. Lewis 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Griffin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
P. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 25 9 25/55 6/17 13/17 14 201 4 3 10 10 15
Texas
Starters
J. Febres
C. Ramey
D. Osetkowski
M. Coleman III
J. Hayes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 26 4 0 9/11 8/10 0/0 3 34 0 0 1 1 3
C. Ramey 18 1 2 6/9 3/4 3/4 4 30 1 0 2 1 0
D. Osetkowski 13 5 2 4/8 1/4 4/4 2 21 1 1 0 2 3
M. Coleman III 5 4 10 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 25 0 0 1 0 4
J. Hayes 4 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
E. Mitrou-Long
K. Hepa
J. Sims
G. Liddell
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Nevins
D. Whiteside
K. Roach II
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 13 3 3 4/11 2/4 3/3 0 27 1 0 0 0 3
K. Hepa 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 3
J. Sims 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 1 1 1 0
G. Liddell 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Hamm Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
B. Nevins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Whiteside 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Roach II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 24 18 29/53 15/25 13/15 16 199 3 2 7 6 18
