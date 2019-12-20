Jarrett scores 31, Jackson State defeats Portland 73-63
PORTLAND (AP) Tristan Jarrett scored 31 points and Jackson State snapped an eight-game road losing streak, getting past Portland 73-63 on Thursday night.
Roland Griffin had 14 points the Tigers (3-8) and Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and nine rebounds.
Chase Adams had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (8-4). Takiula Fahrensohn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers used a 13-0 run in the first half to take the lead for good but Jacob Tryon had a 3-pointer and three-point play in a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to two in the closing minute. Jarrett hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-32 at the half.
Jackson State stretched the lead with a 14-2 run early in the second half. The Pilots made a late run to get within seven with just under two minutes to play but the Tigers made six free throws in the final 65 seconds to close it out.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|65.6
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|Three Point %
|41.9
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis
|21.0
|JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|30.0
|Tristan Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Tristan Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Chase Adams
|30.0
|Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn
|42.0
|Dontelius Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Dontelius Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah White
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|63
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|18-46 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|8
|5
|Defensive
|22
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|20
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 2-8
|68.8 PPG
|33.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Portland 8-4
|71.2 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|T. Jarrett G
|20.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
10
|C. Adams G
|6.7 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|4.6 APG
|32.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jarrett G
|31 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|C. Adams G
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jarrett
|31
|6
|1
|12/20
|3/5
|4/7
|3
|34
|2
|2
|4
|1
|5
|J. McKinnis
|12
|9
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|V. Wallis
|8
|2
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|D. Ross
|6
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|3/4
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. McClelland
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Griffin
|14
|6
|2
|6/19
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Spencer
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Daniels
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. James
|0
|3
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Shelton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wesley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Warner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Parks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|30
|10
|29/61
|4/13
|11/17
|20
|200
|6
|3
|12
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Adams
|15
|6
|6
|3/7
|0/0
|9/12
|4
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|T. Fahrensohn
|13
|10
|1
|4/10
|3/5
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|I. White
|8
|1
|0
|3/9
|1/3
|1/2
|5
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|J. Tryon
|8
|4
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|1/1
|0
|26
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|T. Diabate
|5
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|13
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker
|8
|1
|2
|2/8
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Akwuba
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|H. Hogland
|2
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|9
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|L. Harewood
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ferebee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|29
|10
|18/46
|7/14
|20/28
|19
|200
|5
|5
|20
|5
|24
