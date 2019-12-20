JACKST
Jarrett scores 31, Jackson State defeats Portland 73-63

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

PORTLAND (AP) Tristan Jarrett scored 31 points and Jackson State snapped an eight-game road losing streak, getting past Portland 73-63 on Thursday night.

Roland Griffin had 14 points the Tigers (3-8) and Jayveous McKinnis added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Chase Adams had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pilots (8-4). Takiula Fahrensohn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers used a 13-0 run in the first half to take the lead for good but Jacob Tryon had a 3-pointer and three-point play in a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to two in the closing minute. Jarrett hit a 3-pointer to make it 37-32 at the half.

Jackson State stretched the lead with a 14-2 run early in the second half. The Pilots made a late run to get within seven with just under two minutes to play but the Tigers made six free throws in the final 65 seconds to close it out.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. McKinnis
J. Walker
2 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
65.6 Field Goal % 43.4
Three Point % 41.9
57.1 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis 21.0
  JoJo Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn 30.0
  Tristan Jarrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Tristan Jarrett made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Chase Adams 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Chase Adams 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Takiula Fahrensohn 42.0
  Dontelius Ross missed 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Dontelius Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah White 42.0
Team Stats
Points 73 63
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 18-46 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 22 24
Team 3 2
Assists 10 10
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 20
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
T. Jarrett G
31 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
C. Adams G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Jackson State 2-8 373673
home team logo Portland 8-4 323163
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Jackson State 2-8 68.8 PPG 33.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Portland 8-4 71.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
T. Jarrett G 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 42.4 FG%
10
C. Adams G 6.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.6 APG 32.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Jarrett G 31 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
10
C. Adams G 15 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
47.5 FG% 39.1
30.8 3PT FG% 50.0
64.7 FT% 71.4
Jackson State
Starters
T. Jarrett
J. McKinnis
V. Wallis
D. Ross
C. McClelland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 31 6 1 12/20 3/5 4/7 3 34 2 2 4 1 5
J. McKinnis 12 9 0 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 34 1 1 1 0 9
V. Wallis 8 2 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 2 2 0
D. Ross 6 1 1 1/1 1/1 3/4 4 30 1 0 1 1 0
C. McClelland 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
R. Griffin
K. Spencer
L. Howard
M. Daniels
J. James
D. Wilson
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
K. Lewis
G. Warner
K. Evans
K. Parks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Griffin 14 6 2 6/19 0/3 2/3 3 30 1 0 3 1 5
K. Spencer 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 1 0
L. Howard 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. James 0 3 2 0/2 0/2 0/1 3 22 0 0 0 1 2
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Warner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 30 10 29/61 4/13 11/17 20 200 6 3 12 8 22
Portland
C. Adams
T. Fahrensohn
I. White
J. Tryon
T. Diabate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Adams 15 6 6 3/7 0/0 9/12 4 40 2 0 3 1 5
T. Fahrensohn 13 10 1 4/10 3/5 2/3 1 30 0 0 2 1 9
I. White 8 1 0 3/9 1/3 1/2 5 36 2 1 3 0 1
J. Tryon 8 4 0 3/4 1/1 1/1 0 26 0 1 3 1 3
T. Diabate 5 3 1 1/2 0/0 3/6 3 13 0 1 3 1 2
J. Walker
T. Akwuba
H. Hogland
L. Harewood
M. Porter
W. Watson
M. Turner
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Q. Ferebee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Walker 8 1 2 2/8 2/5 2/2 3 32 0 0 2 0 1
T. Akwuba 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 1
H. Hogland 2 1 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 2 9 0 2 3 0 1
L. Harewood 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 1
M. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ferebee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 29 10 18/46 7/14 20/28 19 200 5 5 20 5 24
