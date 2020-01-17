OREGST
Washington rebounds with 64-56 victory over Oregon State

  • Jan 17, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) For all the attention focused on Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, the other two freshman for Washington finally got their chance to shine.

RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis aren't secrets anymore.

“Obviously me and Jaden are playing a lot and to see Marcus and RaeQuan come out and do their thing and score in double digits, it felt great," Stewart said. "I was really happy for them.”

Stewart scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, Battle and Tsohonis both chipped in with 11 points, and Washington beat Oregon State 64-56 on Thursday night.

Washington (12-6, 2-3 Pac-12) rebounded from a miserable trip to the Bay Area with a pair of losses last week thanks to a new-look lineup that provided the Huskies a needed spark. Jaden McDaniels did not play after starting the first 17 games due to an ankle injury suffered in the overtime loss to California last Saturday.

With McDaniels not playing, Battle was inserted into the starting lineup and gave Washington the kind of outside presence it needed with a trio of 3-pointers and all 11 of his points in the first half. The shooting from the outside opened up the lane for Stewart in the second half as the Beavers were unable to run constant double teams at Washington’s star freshman.

“We had one thing under (Battle's) name and it was ‘shooter.’ Don't let him shoot 3s,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “One of our veterans on the very first play lost him ... and he drilled a 3 from the corner.”

Stewart made 6 of 9 shots, and then it was Tsohonis' turn to chip in. Coming off the bench, the reserve point guard did exactly what coach Mike Hopkins wanted, getting Washington into the right sets on offense and being aggressive at the top of the zone on the defensive end. Tsohonis added three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

“He showed exceptional poise. He got us in our offense. He played really good defense," Hopkins said of Tsohonis. "The two young guys were key.”

Jamal Bey also had 11 points and Nahziah Carter added 10. The Huskies were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers, and made 6 of 11 in the first half. They were shooting just 31.7% on 3s entering the game.

Kylor Kelley led Oregon State (12-5, 2-3) with 16 points and Tres Tinkle added 15. But Tinkle was just 2 of 12 from the field and the Beavers missed their first eight 3-point attempts. It was a dud of a response by the Beavers after last Sunday’s impressive home win over Arizona.

Oregon State's No. 2 scorer, Ethan Thompson, had just six points. He was averaging 16.8 per game.

“We got really stubborn trying to drive it in there and initiate contact and you can't do that,” Tinkle said.

Washington led by as many as 18 in the second half, but it was a big first 20 minutes and the unexpected contribution from Battle that keyed the victory

Battle had appeared in just six games and played a total of 35 minutes scoring eight points. But he was an unexpected starter with McDaniels not playing and Washington still adjusting to losing starting point guard Quade Green last week when he was ruled academically ineligible.

Battle knocked down his first shot on a corner 3 on Washington’s first possession. It was the start of a big first-half when the Huskies got just two points from Stewart.

Battle said several of the older players had told him not to get discouraged and his opportunity would come.

“They just told me it was going to happen, so expect it and take advantage every time you step on the court,” Battle said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers dominated the glass, outrebounding Washington 36-24. But it didn't matter because of the first-half shooting woes. The Beavers shot just 27% for the half and missed 16 of their first 20 shots.

Washington: Along with the surprising contribution from Battle, the Huskies also got a boost from Tsohonis. The Huskies originally planned to redshirt Tsohonis but the loss of Green led to a change of plans and putting him in the lineup seems a wise move.

INJURIES

Hopkins said the expectation is McDaniels will play on Saturday against Oregon.

SLOW STARTS

It's only the third week of conference play but Oregon State has lost the first game of each weekend matchup all three weeks. The Beavers lost at Utah, at home to Arizona State and at Washington. They rebounded the first two weeks to win the second game, beating Colorado and Arizona.

“It's only week three, but we've got to figure it out,” Tinkle said.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Beavers are at Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: Huskies host No. 8 Oregon on Saturday.

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 21
WASH Huskies 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:32 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 0-3
19:23   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
19:21   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:18   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:57   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
18:40   Zach Reichle missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
18:27   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
18:05   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
17:45   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
17:45   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:45   Kylor Kelley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
17:29   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
17:09 +2 Ethan Thompson made hook shot 2-3
16:34 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 2-6
16:12   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
16:05   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
15:57 +2 Isaiah Stewart made jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 2-8
15:38   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
15:29   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
15:00   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
14:47   Roman Silva missed layup  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:45   Shooting foul on Nate Roberts  
14:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
14:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
14:19 +3 Jamal Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 4-11
13:49   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
13:22   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
13:14   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
12:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bey  
12:45   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
12:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
12:45 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
12:20 +2 Nate Roberts made jump shot, assist by RaeQuan Battle 6-13
11:46 +2 Roman Silva made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 8-13
11:19 +2 Hameir Wright made layup 8-15
11:19   Shooting foul on Roman Silva  
11:19 +1 Hameir Wright made free throw 8-16
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
10:47   Jamal Bey missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:32 +2 Payton Dastrup made jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 10-16
10:17 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 10-19
9:53   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
9:39   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
9:20   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
9:01 +2 Jamal Bey made layup 10-21
8:35   Payton Dastrup missed layup  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Payton Dastrup  
8:27   Payton Dastrup missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
8:08   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
7:55   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
7:28   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
7:01   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
6:45   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot, blocked by Hameir Wright  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
6:32   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
6:25 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made tip-in 12-21
6:09   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
5:57   Personal foul on RaeQuan Battle  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Gianni Hunt  
5:17 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RaeQuan Battle 12-24
4:46 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 14-24
4:25   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
4:17   Lost ball turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
4:10 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 14-27
3:47   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
3:20 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot 14-29
2:50 +2 Sean Miller-Moore made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 16-29
2:34   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
2:04   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
2:04 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 17-29
2:04 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
1:35 +2 RaeQuan Battle made jump shot 18-31
1:05   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
49.0 +2 Kylor Kelley made hook shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 20-31
25.0   Jamal Bey missed layup  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
3.0   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
1.0   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
1.0   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1.0 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 35
WASH Huskies 33

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Hameir Wright 21-33
19:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
19:06   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
18:41 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 23-33
18:25 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 23-36
17:57   Roman Silva missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
17:53   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
17:51   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
17:26   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
17:17 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 23-38
16:54   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by RaeQuan Battle  
16:36 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 23-40
16:11 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 25-40
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Hameir Wright  
15:39 +2 Alfred Hollins made layup 27-40
15:27 +2 Nahziah Carter made dunk, assist by Jamal Bey 27-42
15:06   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
14:49 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Tres Tinkle 29-42
14:22   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Zach Reichle, stolen by Marcus Tsohonis  
14:06 +2 Nahziah Carter made jump shot 29-44
13:38   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
13:31   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
13:31   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-44
13:17   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
12:46   Jamal Bey missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
12:28 +2 Gianni Hunt made layup 32-44
12:14 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 32-46
11:44   Shooting foul on Jamal Bey  
11:44 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 33-46
11:44 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-46
11:21 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made layup 34-48
10:55 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 36-48
10:35   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
10:08   Sean Miller-Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
9:52   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bey, stolen by Ethan Thompson  
9:48   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
9:48   Ethan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:48   Ethan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
9:31 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 36-50
9:31   Shooting foul on Jarod Lucas  
9:31 +1 Isaiah Stewart made free throw 36-51
9:10 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot 38-51
8:43 +3 Jamal Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 38-54
8:19   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
8:08   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Marcus Tsohonis  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
8:04   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Nahziah Carter  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
7:40   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
7:15 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 41-54
7:01   Jamal Bey missed dunk, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
6:48 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made jump shot 41-56
6:22   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
5:57 +2 Jamal Bey made layup 41-58
5:24   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
5:00   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
4:45 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 43-58
4:26   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
4:07 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot 43-61
3:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon State  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
3:05   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
2:57   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
2:57   Hameir Wright missed layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
2:48 +3 Gianni Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 46-61
2:35   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
2:10   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
1:46 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Zach Reichle 48-61
1:12   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
1:05 +2 Ethan Thompson made dunk, assist by Gianni Hunt 50-61
50.0   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
49.0   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
45.0   Personal foul on Gianni Hunt  
45.0 +1 Jamal Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 50-62
45.0   Jamal Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
35.0 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Gianni Hunt 52-62
35.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
35.0 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 53-62
33.0   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
33.0 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
33.0 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-64
25.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stewart  
25.0 +1 Gianni Hunt made 1st of 3 free throws 54-64
25.0   Gianni Hunt missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
25.0   Gianni Hunt missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
25.0   Gianni Hunt missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
24.0   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
24.0   Nahziah Carter missed free throw  
