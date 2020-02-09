WASH
Elleby scores 34, Washington St. beats Washington 79-67

  • Feb 09, 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Every time he put the ball up it seemed like it was going in.

CJ Elleby scored a career-high 34 points and had his fourth double-double of the season to lead Washington State to a 79-67 victory over in-state rival Washington on Sunday.

After scoring just seven points on 2-of-12 shooting in his team's 66-49 loss vs. Arizona, Elleby made 9 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, hit 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“Honestly, the career high doesn’t really matter to me. If we had lost and I had had the same amount of points I would have been pretty upset,” Elleby said. “But we got the win and that’s what matters. We protect the house. The Huskies came in and obviously it is a big game for Pullman and the Cougars. We got the job done and that’s what matters.”

Isaac Bonton scored 12 points and Noah Williams and Jervae Robinson each added 10 for the Cougars, who outrebounded Washington 44-33.

George Raveling, one of the most distinguished coaches in Cougar basketball history, was in the house to watch Washington State (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12) break its four-game losing streak against the Huskies.

“What an honor to have him come back and see your team play well,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith. “He just speaks about how his time spent here was one of his favorite times as a coach and it was good to get that done for him.”

Isaiah Stewart, who averages 17.7 points and 8.8 rebounds a game for Washington (12-12, 2-9), was held to 11 points and seven rebounds. Nahziah Carter led the Huskies with 18 points. Jaden McDaniels scored 16 and Marcus Tsohonis had 13.

Down by six with a little over two minutes to play, Carter made a layup for Washington to cut the Cougar lead to 69-65. On the next play, Elleby answered with a basket to extend the lead to six and start a 8-0 Cougar run that put the Huskies away.

In the first, Washington State jumped out to a 21-13 lead as Elleby scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, during a 14-3 run.

Washington responded by holding the Cougars scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes during a 15-4 run to take a 26-25 lead.

In the final minutes before the break, Elleby scored eight points and Bonton made a jumper at the buzzer to bring the Cougar lead to 38-33. Elleby had 18 in the first half.

At halftime, Washington State hoisted Raveling's name to the rafters where it joins the jersey of Klay Thompson, which was retired earlier this year.

Raveling was the first African American to coach men’s basketball in the Pac-12. He spent 12 years in Pullman, from 1972-83 and took the Cougars to NCAA Tournaments in 1980 and ’83. The 1980 tournament was Washington State’s first since 1941.

He won 167 games at WSU and was named the Pac-8/10 Conference Coach of the Year twice.

“I hope that I did a better job at coaching them to be winners in the game of life than winners on the basketball court,” Raveling said when asked what he hoped his players took away from his time at Washington State. “The most valuable possession a parent has is their child and they send their child to you and expect you to send them back a man. And this is an awesome responsibility you have.”

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies have lost six Pac-12 games in a row and are last in the conference. This is the first time the Cougars beat the Huskies since the 2017 season.

Washington State: After a tough loss to Arizona, the Cougars bounced back with a win over in-state rival Washington. They snapped a four-game skid against the Huskies, having fallen in the season series in each of the last two seasons.

APPLE CUP TRADITION :

Sunday marked the 290th game in the Apple Cup Series. This was just the fourth of the last 155 games in the series that have been decided by more than 8 points

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies play at Southern California on Thursday

Washington State: The Cougars play at UCLA on Thursday

---

1st Half
WASH Huskies 33
WASHST Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Washington  
19:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
19:37 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 0-3
19:28   Isaiah Stewart missed hook shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
19:08   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:50   Nahziah Carter missed jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Washington  
18:48   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
18:39 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 3-3
18:22 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 3-5
17:59   Jamal Bey missed jump shot, blocked by CJ Elleby  
17:57   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:40   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
17:40 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
17:40 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-7
17:25 +3 Isaiah Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 6-7
17:11   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton  
16:49 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 8-7
16:21   CJ Elleby missed layup  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
16:14   Jeff Pollard missed tip-in  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
16:02 +2 Jeff Pollard made dunk 8-9
15:53   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:40 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 8-12
15:38   30-second timeout called  
15:14   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
14:57 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 8-14
14:39   Marcus Tsohonis missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:27   Shooting foul on Jamal Bey  
14:27 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
14:27 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
14:14 +3 Jaden McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot 11-16
13:55 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Rodman 11-19
13:37   Hameir Wright missed jump shot, blocked by CJ Elleby  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
13:18   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
13:15   Offensive foul on Nahziah Carter  
13:15   Turnover on Nahziah Carter  
12:58   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:44 +2 Jervae Robinson made floating jump shot 11-21
12:25 +2 Jaden McDaniels made driving layup 13-21
12:25   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
12:25   Jaden McDaniels missed free throw  
12:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:12   Traveling violation turnover on Jervae Robinson  
12:02   Personal foul on DJ Rodman  
11:52   Backcourt turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
11:36   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
11:24   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
11:22   Personal foul on Nate Roberts  
11:09   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
11:01   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Roberts  
10:51 +2 Elijah Hardy made driving layup 15-21
10:38   Tony Miller missed layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
10:28   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
10:20   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hardy  
10:10   Jaden McDaniels missed layup  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
10:01   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
9:39 +2 Isaiah Stewart made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 17-21
9:18   Bad pass turnover on Tony Miller  
9:01   Traveling violation turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
8:48   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
8:45   Personal foul on Elijah Hardy  
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
8:27   Jamal Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
8:19   CJ Elleby missed layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
8:15   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
8:15   Jaden McDaniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:15 +1 Jaden McDaniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
8:04   Isaac Bonton missed layup, blocked by Sam Timmins  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
7:56   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by Jaden McDaniels  
7:39   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
7:34 +2 Jaden McDaniels made jump shot 20-21
7:19   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
7:11   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
7:11   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
7:00   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
6:57   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
6:57 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
6:57 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
6:46   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
6:38 +2 Isaac Bonton made driving layup 20-25
6:19 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 22-25
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Jaden McDaniels  
6:00 +2 Nate Roberts made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 24-25
5:34   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
5:21   Personal foul on Daron Henson  
5:21   Washington missed free throw  
5:21 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
5:21 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
4:53 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Rapp 26-28
4:23 +3 Jamal Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 29-28
4:02   Daron Henson missed jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Washington  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
3:32 +2 CJ Elleby made fade-away jump shot, assist by Ryan Rapp 29-30
3:23 +2 Jaden McDaniels made jump shot 31-30
3:08   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
2:56   Marcus Tsohonis missed hook shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Roberts  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Jeff Pollard  
2:46 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Rodman 31-33
2:17   Isaiah Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
2:05   Ryan Rapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
1:57   Shooting foul on Ryan Rapp  
1:42   Marcus Tsohonis missed free throw  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
1:26 +2 Jaden McDaniels made floating jump shot 33-33
1:10 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 33-36
48.0   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
34.0   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
26.0   Offensive foul on Isaiah Stewart  
26.0   Turnover on Isaiah Stewart  
3.0 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 33-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASH Huskies 34
WASHST Cougars 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 36-38
19:31   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
19:22 +2 Jamal Bey made driving layup 38-38
19:08   Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels  
19:08   Jeff Pollard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:08 +1 Jeff Pollard made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
18:47   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
18:18   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Tsohonis  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
18:07 +2 Nahziah Carter made fade-away jump shot 40-39
17:36 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Noah Williams 40-41
17:14 +2 Marcus Tsohonis made floating jump shot 42-41
16:54 +2 Noah Williams made jump shot, assist by CJ Elleby 42-43
16:35   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
16:35   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
16:28   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Washington  
16:00   Elijah Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:52 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 44-43
15:28 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 44-46
15:18   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Washington  
15:17   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
15:08   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
15:08 +1 Marcus Tsohonis made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
15:08   Marcus Tsohonis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:08   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:00   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
14:52   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
14:49   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
14:35   Violation on Unknown  
14:26   Violation on Unknown  
14:07   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
13:56   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:51   Jaden McDaniels missed hook shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:48   Personal foul on Sam Timmins  
13:31 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Rodman 45-49
13:19   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ Elleby  
13:17   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:11   CJ Elleby missed layup  
13:09   Offensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
13:05   DJ Rodman missed tip-in  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hardy  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hardy, stolen by CJ Elleby  
13:01   Shooting foul on Sam Timmins  
13:01 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
13:01 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Noah Williams  
12:39 +2 CJ Elleby made layup 45-53
12:34   30-second timeout called  
12:21