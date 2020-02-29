MICHST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Tom Izzo certainly got Michigan State in the proper frame of mind, and he should be commended for devising a game plan good enough to deny Maryland a chance to clinch first place in the Big Ten.

The long-time Spartans coach also laughingly took credit for the shot of the game, a buzzer-beating heave by Cassius Winston from well behind midcourt that capped a strong first half and propelled the Spartans past the Terrapins 78-66 on Saturday night.

''It was an unbelievable designed 75-foot play that we put in just last week,'' Izzo said with a grin. ''So that's coaching fellas, that's coaching.''

The Spartans (20-9, 12-6) bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season. When the teams played two weeks earlier, the Terps scored the game's final 14 points to pull out a 67-60 victory.

There would be no comeback in this one. Winston's desperation heave from around 60 feet out put Michigan State ahead 40-29, and the Spartans upped the margin to 18 points before churning out the final minutes of their third straight win.

''I didn't know I was going to make it, of course. But I tried,'' Winston said. ''I focused in. I said, 'I'm going to get this up. Try to give it the best chance.' And splashed on that.''

Winston finished with 20 points in nearly 38 minutes of play. He went 5 for 6 beyond the arc and had six assists, which more than overshadowed his seven turnovers.

''We're getting towards the end of the season, it's crunch time, and we wanted to come in and play hard. We're not afraid of anything,'' Winston said. ''We feel like we can play with any team in the conference, any team in the country.''

After Maryland (23-6, 13-5) closed to 71-61 with 5:20 left, the sellout crowd hoped to see another rally from a team that three times has overcome a halftime deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made it 76-61, leaving the Terps and their fans with little hope of ending the night in a celebratory mood.

''It wasn't our night,'' Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. ''We tried hard. We maybe tried too hard. Our guys know what's at stake, and it's a lot on a team.''

Bidding for their first Big Ten crown since joining the league in 2014, the Terrapins stumbled at the outset and never showed the form that enabled them to win 10 of 11 and climb to the top of the standings.

The Terps' lead over second-place Michigan State was slashed to one game with two to play. Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa are also in the running.

Jalen Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland, now 15-1 at home. The Terps can still clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory at Rutgers on Tuesday.

''We've got to be resilient, we've got to bounce back,'' Turgeon said. ''Play with a little bit more confidence and maybe with a little more grit than we did tonight.''

Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans and Malik Hall scored 16 on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor.

Before the game, Izzo told his players, ''If you just play for yourself, it's not rewarding.''

He asked them to pick someone, anyone, to play for. His suggestions included Winston, a senior whose brother died in November.

''We all know Cassius has been through a lot this year,'' Izzo said. ''I told our guys, 'Play for him.' Play for the seniors.'''

Winston's half-ending toss from the right side hit nothing but net. It capped a 17-6 surge to end the half and provided Michigan State with a lead that, for a change, Maryland was unable to overcome.

The enthusiastic crowd was buzzing at the opening tip, but it would be a while before they had anything to cheer about. Michigan State scored the game's first nine points and led 17-5 after making seven of its first eight shots.

Maryland responded with a 13-2 run and pulled even at 23 before the Spartans held the Terps scoreless for the next seven minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Ranked No. 1 in the nation during the preseason, the Spartans have bounced back smartly after falling out of the Top 25 in February. Michigan State has won four of its last six road games and should be moving up in the poll next week.

Maryland: The Terrapins still have the inside track at winning the conference and earning a top seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but this loss shows they're not unbeatable at home and that not every deficit can be overcome.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: At Penn State on Tuesday night.

Maryland: At Rutgers on Tuesday night.

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 40
MD Terrapins 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:49   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:45 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 2-0
18:52   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
18:36 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 4-0
18:29   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:18 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 6-0
18:00   Jalen Smith missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:47 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 9-0
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:32 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 9-2
17:12   Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Winston  
16:56   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:43 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 11-2
16:20   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:03 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 14-2
15:43 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 14-5
15:21 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 17-5
14:57   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
14:08   Darryl Morsell missed alley-oop shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:04 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup 17-7
13:51   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:49   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
13:29 +2 Donta Scott made hook shot 17-9
13:16   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:10 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 17-12
12:36   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
12:36 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
12:36 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-12
12:16   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
12:07   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston  
11:52   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
11:52 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts  
11:27 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 19-16
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
11:08   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed reverse layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:05 +2 Jalen Smith made tip-in 19-18
10:56 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 22-18
10:49   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:45   Jumpball received by Maryland  
10:42 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 22-20
10:23   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
10:21   Shooting foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:21   Malik Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
10:05 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott 23-23
9:45   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:41 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 25-23
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
9:12 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 27-23
8:53   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
8:45   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:30 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 30-23
8:08   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:36   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:29   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:25   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
7:01   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston  
6:50   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
6:39   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:23   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
5:40   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
5:34   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
5:13   Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:01   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:58   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
4:40   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
4:24   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:13   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
4:05   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
3:45 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 32-23
3:13 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made floating jump shot 32-25
2:46   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:44   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
2:32 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 32-27
2:06 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 35-27
1:52   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
1:52   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
1:42   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
1:29 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 35-29
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
1:23   Personal foul on Kyle Ahrens  
1:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed free throw  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
1:05 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 37-29
47.0   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
37.0   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Aaron Henry  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
17.0   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
1.0 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 40-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 38
MD Terrapins 37

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:14 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 42-29
18:56   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
18:51 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 42-31
18:27 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 44-31
17:56 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 44-33
17:50 +2 Aaron Henry made reverse layup 46-33
17:50   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
17:50 +1 Aaron Henry made free throw 47-33
17:30   Jalen Smith missed hook shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
17:23 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 49-33
17:15   30-second timeout called  
17:15   Commercial timeout called  
16:54 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made fade-away jump shot 49-35
16:46 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 52-35
16:23 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 52-38
16:02 +2 Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 54-38
15:38   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Jalen Smith 54-40
15:03 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 56-40
14:42   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
14:32 +3 Hakim Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 56-43
14:07   Cassius Winston missed layup  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:00 +3 Malik Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 59-43
13:36   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:30   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
13:26   Offensive foul on Aaron Henry  
13:26   Turnover on Aaron Henry  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:03   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
13:03 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 60-43
13:03 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-43
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Malik Hall  
12:41   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:30   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
12:20   Hakim Hart missed layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
11:52   Thomas Kithier missed hook shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:41   Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-44
11:23   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:10 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 61-47
10:53   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:46 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown 64-47
10:29   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
10:29 +1 Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws 64-48
10:29 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-49
10:17   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Hakim Hart  
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on Hakim Hart  
9:51 +2 Xavier Tillman made floating jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 66-49
9:39   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
9:39 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 66-50
9:39   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
9:09   Cassius Winston missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:54 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot 66-52
8:54   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:54 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 66-53
8:31   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
8:19   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jalen Smith  
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
8:19 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 66-54
8:19 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-55
7:51   Cassius Winston missed floating jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:33 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot 66-57
7:05   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:59 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 69-57
6:48   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
6:23 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 71-57
6:13   30-second timeout called  
5:57   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
5:54   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
5:54 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
5:54 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-59
5:43   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
5:33   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
5:31   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
5:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 71-60
5:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-61
5:14   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
5:01   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:01   Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-61
4:50   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
4:24 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 75-61
4:24   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
4:24 +1 Cassius Winston made free throw 76-61
4:17 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 76-63
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:13   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
4:13   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:13 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-64
3:44   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
3:35   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
