|
20:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl vs. Jalen Graham (Alonzo Verge Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jalen Graham offensive foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jalen Graham turnover
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (bad pass) (Alonzo Verge Jr. steals)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Daniels steals)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Jalen Graham blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley shooting foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
17:46
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie shooting foul (Marcus Bagley draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Bagley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-2
|
17:24
|
|
|
Remy Martin shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
5-3
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
5-4
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
5-5
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
7-5
|
16:53
|
|
+3
|
Justin Moore makes three point jump shot
|
7-8
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
15:56
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Cole Swider makes two point layup (Caleb Daniels assists)
|
9-12
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Josh Christopher makes three point jump shot
|
12-12
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
12-14
|
15:13
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
12-16
|
14:29
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jalen Graham offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Brandon Slater personal foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl steals)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels personal foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point dunk (Holland Woods assists)
|
14-16
|
13:13
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry personal foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
16-16
|
12:39
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry shooting foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-17
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-18
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
18-18
|
12:23
|
|
|
Justin Moore shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-18
|
12:12
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Bagley steals)
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup
|
19-20
|
11:23
|
|
|
Jalen Graham shooting foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Samuels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-21
|
11:07
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Eric Dixon makes two point layup
|
19-23
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup
|
21-23
|
10:14
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. blocks Justin Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Justin Moore offensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Chris Osten draws the foul)
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Chris Osten makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-23
|
9:55
|
|
|
Chris Osten misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels offensive foul (Taeshon Cherry draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Josh Christopher offensive foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Chris Osten shooting foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:27
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-24
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jalen Graham turnover (bad pass) (Cole Swider steals)
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Cole Swider turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Taeshon Cherry makes two point dunk
|
24-24
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|
24-26
|
7:32
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels offensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|
24-28
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-28
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup
|
26-30
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jalen Graham turnover (bad pass) (Collin Gillespie steals)
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Josh Christopher personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-31
|
5:41
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin makes three point jump shot
|
29-31
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore makes two point jump shot
|
29-33
|
4:38
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Holland Woods defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot
|
29-35
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup
|
31-35
|
3:32
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Justin Moore offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jalen Graham blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point layup
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|
31-37
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley personal foul (Cole Swider draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Eric Dixon personal foul (Chris Osten draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Chris Osten misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot
|
31-39
|
0:46
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Sun Devils offensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul (Chris Osten draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Chris Osten misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Chris Osten makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-39
|
0:33
|
|
|
Cole Swider misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie offensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot
|
32-41
|
0:03
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|