NOVA
VATECH

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NOVA
Wildcats
29
VATECH
Hokies
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Wildcats gains possession)  
19:35   Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Wabissa Bede defensive rebound  
19:02 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot 0-2
18:37   Keve Aluma blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup  
18:35   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound  
18:32   Caleb Daniels turnover  
18:03   Wabissa Bede misses two point layup  
18:01   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  
17:55   Justin Moore offensive foul  
17:55   Justin Moore turnover  
17:39   Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass)  
17:30 +3 Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists) 3-2
17:19 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot 3-4
16:20   Wabissa Bede personal foul  
16:00   Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Justyn Mutts defensive rebound  
15:52   Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot  
15:50   Collin Gillespie defensive rebound  
15:40 +3 Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot 6-4
15:10 +3 Wabissa Bede makes three point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists) 6-7
14:50   Justyn Mutts personal foul  
14:50   TV timeout  
14:48   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot  
14:46   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
14:36   Keve Aluma offensive foul  
14:36   Keve Aluma turnover  
14:32 +2 Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot 8-7
13:58 +3 Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot 8-10
13:31   Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup  
13:29   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
13:23 +2 Justyn Mutts makes two point layup (Cartier Diarra assists) 8-12
12:58   Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
12:38   Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Collin Gillespie steals)  
12:29   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)  
12:17   Cartier Diarra misses two point layup  
12:15   Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound  
12:09   Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
11:36   Cartier Diarra misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
11:26   Cartier Diarra blocks Justin Moore's three point jump shot  
11:24   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound  
11:12 +3 Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists) 11-12
10:41 +2 Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot 11-14
10:15   Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot  
10:13   Hokies defensive rebound  
10:12   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul  
10:12   TV timeout  
9:58   Brandon Slater personal foul  
9:53 +2 Nahiem Alleyne makes two point layup 11-16
9:20   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
9:18   Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound  
8:54   Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot  
8:52   Wildcats defensive rebound  
8:41   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot  
8:39   Hokies defensive rebound  
8:21 +2 Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot 11-18
7:51 +2 Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot 13-18
7:43   Wabissa Bede misses two point jump shot  
7:41   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound  
7:35   Collin Gillespie offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)  
7:35   Collin Gillespie turnover  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:24 +3 Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Cartier Diarra assists) 13-21
6:55 +3 Cole Swider makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists) 16-21
6:29   Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Tyrece Radford offensive rebound  
6:17 +2 Tyrece Radford makes two point layup 16-23
6:03   Tyrece Radford personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)  
5:47   Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound  
5:45   Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)  
5:27 +2 Caleb Daniels makes two point layup 18-23
5:27   Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)  
5:27 +1 Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-23
5:18   Eric Dixon blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup  
5:16   Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound  
5:02   Caleb Daniels misses two point layup  
5:00   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
4:55 +2 Cartier Diarra makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists) 19-25
4:32   Caleb Daniels misses two point layup  
4:30   Keve Aluma defensive rebound  
4:25   Cartier Diarra turnover (carrying)  
4:07 +3 Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists) 22-25
3:35   Cole Swider blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup  
3:33   Cole Swider defensive rebound  
3:25 +3 Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot 25-25
3:01   Jermaine Samuels personal foul  
3:01   TV timeout  
2:56   Hunter Cattoor misses two point jump shot  
2:54   Collin Gillespie defensive rebound  
2:35   Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
2:26   Cartier Diarra turnover (bad pass)  
2:13 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists) 27-25
1:43 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Wabissa Bede assists) 27-27
1:19   Justyn Mutts personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)  
1:08   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot  
1:06   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
1:03   Official timeout  
1:03   Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)  
1:03   Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)  
0:38 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point layup 27-29
0:13   Wabissa Bede personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)  
0:13   Wabissa Bede personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)  
0:10 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-29
0:10 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-29
0:10 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-29
0:04   Brandon Slater blocks Cartier Diarra's two point layup  
0:02   Wabissa Bede offensive rebound  
0:02   Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Caleb Daniels defensive rebound  

2nd Half
NOVA
Wildcats
35
VATECH
Hokies
35

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)  
19:44 +1 Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-30
19:44   Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:44   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound  
19:34 +2 Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot 31-30
19:20   Keve Aluma offensive foul  
19:20   Keve Aluma turnover  
19:05   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
19:03   Hokies defensive rebound  
18:37   Collin Gillespie shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)  
18:37   Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:37 +1 Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-31
18:37 +1 Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-31
18:17   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup  
18:15   Keve Aluma defensive rebound  
17:54 +3 Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists) 31-34
17:33 +2 Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot 33-34
17:18   Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot  
17:16   Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound  
17:09   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Wabissa Bede defensive rebound  
16:51   Keve Aluma misses two point hook shot  
16:49   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound  
16:42 +3 Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists) 36-34
16:22 +2 Tyrece Radford makes two point layup 36-36
15:59   TV timeout  
15:52 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists) 38-36
15:31   Cordell Pemsl misses two point layup  
15:29   Hokies offensive rebound  
15:19 +2 Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot 38-38
14:55   Wabissa Bede personal foul  
14:43 +2 Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot 40-38
14:27   Justyn Mutts turnover (lost ball)  
14:09   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup  
14:09   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound  
14:05   Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)  
14:05 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-38
14:05 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-38
13:36   Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot  
13:34   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
13:25 +2 Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot 44-38
13:10   Cartier Diarra misses two point layup  
13:08   Cole Swider defensive rebound  
12:58   Justin Moore misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Wildcats offensive rebound  
12:37   Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)  
12:37   Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
12:37   Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
12:37   Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
12:37 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-38
12:37 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 3 of 3 45-38
12:10   Justyn Mutts offensive foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)  
12:10   Justyn Mutts turnover  
11:59   TV timeout  
11:49 +2 Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot 47-38
11:35   Tyrece Radford turnover (traveling)  
11:21   Caleb Daniels offensive foul  
11:21   Caleb Daniels turnover  
10:59   Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound  
10:44   Cole Swider misses two point layup  
10:42   Cole Swider offensive rebound  
10:40   Jump ball. Cole Swider vs. Tyrece Radford (Wildcats gains possession)  
10:38 +2 Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot (Cole Swider assists) 49-38
10:35   TV timeout  
10:35   TV timeout  
10:15 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point layup 49-40
9:44   Caleb Daniels offensive foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)  
9:44   Caleb Daniels turnover  
9:19   Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot  
9:17   Justyn Mutts offensive rebound  
9:14   Hokies turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:49 +3 Cole Swider makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists) 52-40
8:29 +3 Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists) 52-43
7:58   Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup  
7:56   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
7:46   Tyrece Radford misses two point layup  
7:46   Hokies offensive rebound  
7:46   TV timeout  
7:43 +3 Keve Aluma makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists) 52-46
7:20   Wabissa Bede personal foul  
7:04   Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot  
7:02   Keve Aluma defensive rebound  
6:56   Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)  
6:43 +2 Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists) 52-48
6:22   Collin Gillespie turnover (lost ball)  
6:09   Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup  
6:07   Tyrece Radford offensive rebound  
6:06   Justin Moore personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)  
6:02   Keve Aluma misses two point layup  
6:00   Collin Gillespie defensive rebound  
5:58 +2 Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup 54-48
5:20   Cartier Diarra misses three point jump shot  
5:18   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound  
4:44   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot  
4:44   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
4:44 +3 Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists) 54-51
4:24   Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot  
4:24   Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot  
4:22   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound  
4:17 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup 56-51
4:04 +3 Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot 56-54
3:41   Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)  
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-54
3:41 +1 Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-54
3:35   Cartier Diarra turnover (traveling)  
3:23   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot  
3:21   Tyrece Radford defensive rebound  
2:57  