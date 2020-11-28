NOVA
VATECH
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Wildcats gains possession)
|19:35
|
|Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|
|Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|18:37
|
|Keve Aluma blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
|18:35
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Caleb Daniels turnover
|18:03
|
|Wabissa Bede misses two point layup
|18:01
|
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|Justin Moore offensive foul
|17:55
|
|Justin Moore turnover
|17:39
|
|Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass)
|17:30
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|3-2
|17:19
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot
|3-4
|16:20
|
|Wabissa Bede personal foul
|16:00
|
|Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|
|Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|
|Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|6-4
|15:10
|
|+3
|Wabissa Bede makes three point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|6-7
|14:50
|
|Justyn Mutts personal foul
|14:50
|
|TV timeout
|14:48
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Keve Aluma offensive foul
|14:36
|
|Keve Aluma turnover
|14:32
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|8-7
|13:58
|
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot
|8-10
|13:31
|
|Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup
|13:29
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|13:23
|
|+2
|Justyn Mutts makes two point layup (Cartier Diarra assists)
|8-12
|12:58
|
|Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|12:38
|
|Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Collin Gillespie steals)
|12:29
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|12:17
|
|Cartier Diarra misses two point layup
|12:15
|
|Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Cartier Diarra misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|11:26
|
|Cartier Diarra blocks Justin Moore's three point jump shot
|11:24
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|11:12
|
|+3
|Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|11-12
|10:41
|
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot
|11-14
|10:15
|
|Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|10:13
|
|Hokies defensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul
|10:12
|
|TV timeout
|9:58
|
|Brandon Slater personal foul
|9:53
|
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point layup
|11-16
|9:20
|
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|9:18
|
|Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|8:41
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|8:39
|
|Hokies defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|+2
|Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot
|11-18
|7:51
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|13-18
|7:43
|
|Wabissa Bede misses two point jump shot
|7:41
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Collin Gillespie offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|7:35
|
|Collin Gillespie turnover
|7:35
|
|TV timeout
|7:24
|
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Cartier Diarra assists)
|13-21
|6:55
|
|+3
|Cole Swider makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|16-21
|6:29
|
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|6:17
|
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|16-23
|6:03
|
|Tyrece Radford personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|5:47
|
|Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)
|5:27
|
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point layup
|18-23
|5:27
|
|Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|5:27
|
|+1
|Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-23
|5:18
|
|Eric Dixon blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup
|5:16
|
|Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Caleb Daniels misses two point layup
|5:00
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|+2
|Cartier Diarra makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|19-25
|4:32
|
|Caleb Daniels misses two point layup
|4:30
|
|Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|4:25
|
|Cartier Diarra turnover (carrying)
|4:07
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|22-25
|3:35
|
|Cole Swider blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup
|3:33
|
|Cole Swider defensive rebound
|3:25
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|25-25
|3:01
|
|Jermaine Samuels personal foul
|3:01
|
|TV timeout
|2:56
|
|Hunter Cattoor misses two point jump shot
|2:54
|
|Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|2:35
|
|Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Cartier Diarra turnover (bad pass)
|2:13
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists)
|27-25
|1:43
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Wabissa Bede assists)
|27-27
|1:19
|
|Justyn Mutts personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Official timeout
|1:03
|
|Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|1:03
|
|0:38
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point layup
|27-29
|0:13
|
|Wabissa Bede personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|0:13
|
|0:10
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-29
|0:10
|
|+1
|28-29
|0:10
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-29
|0:04
|
|Brandon Slater blocks Cartier Diarra's two point layup
|0:02
|
|Wabissa Bede offensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:44
|
|Caleb Daniels shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|19:44
|
|+1
|Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-30
|19:44
|
|Keve Aluma misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:44
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|19:34
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|31-30
|19:20
|
|Keve Aluma offensive foul
|19:20
|
|Keve Aluma turnover
|19:05
|
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|19:03
|
|Hokies defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|Collin Gillespie shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|18:37
|
|Justyn Mutts misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:37
|
|+1
|Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-31
|18:37
|
|+1
|31-31
|18:17
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup
|18:15
|
|Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
|31-34
|17:33
|
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|33-34
|17:18
|
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|17:16
|
|Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|16:51
|
|Keve Aluma misses two point hook shot
|16:49
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|36-34
|16:22
|
|+2
|Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|36-36
|15:59
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists)
|38-36
|15:31
|
|Cordell Pemsl misses two point layup
|15:29
|
|Hokies offensive rebound
|15:19
|
|+2
|Nahiem Alleyne makes two point jump shot
|38-38
|14:55
|
|Wabissa Bede personal foul
|14:43
|
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|40-38
|14:27
|
|Justyn Mutts turnover (lost ball)
|14:09
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point layup
|14:09
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Nahiem Alleyne shooting foul (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-38
|14:05
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-38
|13:36
|
|Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|13:34
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|44-38
|13:10
|
|Cartier Diarra misses two point layup
|13:08
|
|Cole Swider defensive rebound
|12:58
|
|Justin Moore misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|12:37
|
|Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|12:37
|
|Collin Gillespie misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|12:37
|
|12:37
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|45-38
|12:37
|
|+1
|45-38
|12:10
|
|Justyn Mutts offensive foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|12:10
|
|Justyn Mutts turnover
|11:59
|
|TV timeout
|11:49
|
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot
|47-38
|11:35
|
|Tyrece Radford turnover (traveling)
|11:21
|
|Caleb Daniels offensive foul
|11:21
|
|Caleb Daniels turnover
|10:59
|
|Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|10:44
|
|Cole Swider misses two point layup
|10:42
|
|Cole Swider offensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Jump ball. Cole Swider vs. Tyrece Radford (Wildcats gains possession)
|10:38
|
|+2
|Caleb Daniels makes two point jump shot (Cole Swider assists)
|49-38
|10:35
|
|TV timeout
|10:35
|
|10:15
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point layup
|49-40
|9:44
|
|Caleb Daniels offensive foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
|9:44
|
|Caleb Daniels turnover
|9:19
|
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
|9:14
|
|Hokies turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:49
|
|+3
|Cole Swider makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|52-40
|8:29
|
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|52-43
|7:58
|
|Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup
|7:56
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Tyrece Radford misses two point layup
|7:46
|
|Hokies offensive rebound
|7:46
|
|TV timeout
|7:43
|
|+3
|Keve Aluma makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
|52-46
|7:20
|
|Wabissa Bede personal foul
|7:04
|
|Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|7:02
|
|Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|6:56
|
|Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|6:43
|
|+2
|Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|52-48
|6:22
|
|Collin Gillespie turnover (lost ball)
|6:09
|
|Nahiem Alleyne misses two point layup
|6:07
|
|Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|6:06
|
|Justin Moore personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
|6:02
|
|Keve Aluma misses two point layup
|6:00
|
|Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels makes two point layup
|54-48
|5:20
|
|Cartier Diarra misses three point jump shot
|5:18
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|4:44
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|4:44
|
|+3
|Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
|54-51
|4:24
|
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|
|Caleb Daniels misses two point jump shot
|4:22
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|4:17
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup
|56-51
|4:04
|
|+3
|Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot
|56-54
|3:41
|
|Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|3:41
|
|TV timeout
|3:41
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-54
|3:41
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-54
|3:35
|
|Cartier Diarra turnover (traveling)
|3:23
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|3:21
|
|Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|2:57
|