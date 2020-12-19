|
20:00
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson vs. Nate Reuvers (Badgers gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
0-3
|
19:12
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers offensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot
|
0-6
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (Dre Davis assists)
|
2-6
|
18:08
|
|
+3
|
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
|
2-9
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
4-9
|
17:32
|
|
|
Micah Potter misses two point layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
David Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot
|
4-12
|
16:09
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (Tyler Wahl steals)
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Aleem Ford makes two point dunk (Jonathan Davis assists)
|
4-14
|
15:10
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
JJ Traynor offensive foul
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
JJ Traynor turnover
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski personal foul
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
|
4-16
|
13:25
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers blocks Dre Davis's two point layup
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Cardinals offensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Dre Davis misses two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
David Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis blocks Dre Davis's two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Dre Davis offensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Micah Potter shooting foul (Aidan Igiehon draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Aidan Igiehon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
JJ Traynor defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
Trevor Anderson makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
4-19
|
11:33
|
|
|
Cardinals 30 second timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter makes two point layup (Aleem Ford assists)
|
4-21
|
10:40
|
|
|
Aleem Ford blocks JJ Traynor's two point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Micah Potter defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson offensive foul
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson turnover
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Micah Potter turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
|
4-24
|
9:05
|
|
|
Dre Davis shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-25
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Jae'Lyn Withers makes two point layup (David Johnson assists)
|
6-25
|
8:33
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass) (David Johnson steals)
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
8-25
|
8:02
|
|
+3
|
Nate Reuvers makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
8-28
|
7:44
|
|
|
Dre Davis turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Wahl steals)
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers makes two point jump shot
|
8-30
|
7:18
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl personal foul
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson personal foul
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Slazinski makes two point jump shot
|
10-30
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Trevor Anderson makes three point jump shot
|
10-33
|
6:11
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Brad Davison defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
JJ Traynor shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-34
|
5:24
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Micah Potter personal foul
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
David Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl offensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
David Johnson offensive foul
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
David Johnson turnover
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Nate Reuvers assists)
|
10-36
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
12-36
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
|
12-39
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
JJ Traynor makes three point jump shot (Samuell Williamson assists)
|
15-39
|
3:00
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
JJ Traynor misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Brad Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Cardinals defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl personal foul
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
David Johnson personal foul (Jonathan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jae'Lyn Withers misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers turnover (lost ball) (JJ Traynor steals)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice shooting foul (Quinn Slazinski draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Quinn Slazinski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Quinn Slazinski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-39
|
0:51
|
|
+3
|
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
|
16-42
|
0:32
|
|
|
Brad Davison personal foul (Samuell Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-42
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-42
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot
|
18-44
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|