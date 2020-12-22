|
20:00
|
|
|
Armando Bacot vs. Manny Bates (Devon Daniels gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks blocks Manny Bates's two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive foul
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point layup
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Armando Bacot defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Beverly steals)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point jump shot (Caleb Love assists)
|
2-0
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:37
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
|
2-4
|
17:56
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Tar Heels offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
4-6
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Devon Daniels makes three point jump shot (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
4-9
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
6-9
|
16:22
|
|
|
Armando Bacot blocks Manny Bates's two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point dunk (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
6-11
|
16:07
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point layup
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Armando Bacot offensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-11
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-11
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Devon Daniels personal foul (Garrison Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup
|
10-11
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
10-13
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
RJ Davis makes three point jump shot (Rechon 'Leaky' Black assists)
|
13-13
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Cam Hayes makes two point jump shot
|
13-15
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
15-15
|
14:16
|
|
+3
|
Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
15-18
|
13:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks turnover
|
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
|
15-21
|
13:21
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point dunk
|
15-23
|
13:02
|
|
|
Manny Bates blocks RJ Davis's two point layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Cam Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Cam Hayes turnover (lost ball) (Day'Ron Sharpe steals)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Platek makes two point layup
|
17-23
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-25
|
12:03
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Devon Daniels offensive foul
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron personal foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
RJ Davis turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Beverly steals)
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson misses two point layup
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron misses two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron offensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Walker Kessler blocks Dereon Seabron's two point layup
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (Braxton Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Braxton Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-26
|
10:47
|
|
+1
|
Braxton Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-27
|
10:41
|
|
|
Caleb Love turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Walker Kessler steals)
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Caleb Love offensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Caleb Love misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
+3
|
Shakeel Moore makes three point jump shot
|
17-30
|
9:21
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore shooting foul (Caleb Love draws the foul)
|
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-30
|
9:21
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-30
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point putback layup
|
19-32
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Kerwin Walton makes two point jump shot
|
21-32
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Dereon Seabron makes two point layup
|
21-34
|
8:00
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point layup
|
23-34
|
7:45
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton personal foul (Braxton Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron offensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
+2
|
Dereon Seabron makes two point putback layup
|
23-36
|
7:21
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron blocks Garrison Brooks's two point layup
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe blocks Dereon Seabron's two point layup
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Caleb Love defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe shooting foul (Dereon Seabron draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Dereon Seabron makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-37
|
6:41
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses two point layup
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe offensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
+2
|
Day'Ron Sharpe makes two point putback layup
|
25-37
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|
25-39
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Puff Johnson makes two point layup (Day'Ron Sharpe assists)
|
27-39
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot
|
27-42
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point layup
|
29-42
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Thomas Allen makes two point jump shot
|
29-44
|
4:36
|
|
|
Day'Ron Sharpe misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Kerwin Walton offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Thomas Allen offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black shooting foul (Thomas Allen draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-45
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Thomas Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-46
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
RJ Davis makes two point layup
|
31-46
|
3:23
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron turnover (bad pass) (Walker Kessler steals)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Rechon 'Leaky' Black draws the foul)
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-46
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Rechon 'Leaky' Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-46
|
2:57
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Armando Bacot turnover (bad pass) (Dereon Seabron steals)
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Walker Kessler blocks Dereon Seabron's two point layup
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
+3
|
Braxton Beverly makes three point jump shot (Dereon Seabron assists)
|
33-49
|
2:28
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Armando Bacot draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Armando Bacot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Walker Kessler offensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Platek makes three point jump shot (RJ Davis assists)
|
36-49
|
2:04
|
|
|
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Walker Kessler defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point jump shot (Kerwin Walton assists)
|
38-49
|
1:27
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
RJ Davis defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
RJ Davis misses two point layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Thomas Allen offensive foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Thomas Allen turnover
|
|
0:53
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot makes two point layup (RJ Davis assists)
|
40-49
|
0:29
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron offensive foul (Andrew Platek draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron turnover
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks makes two point layup (Caleb Love assists)
|
42-49
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|