20:00
Galin Smith vs. Nate Reuvers (D'Mitrik Trice gains possession)
19:31
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
19:29
Donta Scott defensive rebound
19:10
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
19:08
Galin Smith offensive rebound
19:09
D'Mitrik Trice personal foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
18:51
Galin Smith misses two point layup
18:49
Nate Reuvers defensive rebound
18:30
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
18:28
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
18:21
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point layup
2-0
17:51
Aaron Wiggins blocks D'Mitrik Trice's two point layup
17:49
Micah Potter offensive rebound
17:21
Micah Potter misses two point layup
17:19
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
17:07
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
17:05
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
16:59
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
2-2
16:59
+2
Galin Smith makes two point dunk (Darryl Morsell assists)
4-2
16:59
Aleem Ford shooting foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
16:59
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:59
Brad Davison defensive rebound
16:31
Brad Davison misses two point layup
16:29
Terrapins defensive rebound
16:16
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
16:14
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
16:07
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point putback layup
6-2
15:51
+2
Micah Potter makes two point dunk (Tyler Wahl assists)
6-4
15:30
TV timeout
15:22
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
15:20
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
15:03
Aaron Wiggins personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
14:51
Chol Marial blocks Micah Potter's two point layup
14:49
Chol Marial defensive rebound
14:35
+2
Chol Marial makes two point jump shot (Hakim Hart assists)
8-4
14:16
Chol Marial shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
14:18
+1
Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-5
14:18
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:18
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
14:03
Jairus Hamilton turnover (traveling)
13:47
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
13:45
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
13:38
Aaron Wiggins turnover (traveling)
13:20
Nate Reuvers misses two point layup
13:18
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
13:11
Darryl Morsell offensive foul
13:11
Darryl Morsell turnover
12:56
Hakim Hart personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
12:51
Chol Marial shooting foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
12:51
+1
Tyler Wahl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-6
12:51
Tyler Wahl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:51
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
12:27
Jairus Hamilton turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Wahl steals)
12:13
+3
Brad Davison makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
8-9
11:53
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
11:51
Brad Davison defensive rebound
11:24
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup
11:22
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
11:12
+3
Hakim Hart makes three point jump shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
11-9
10:54
Jairus Hamilton personal foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)
10:55
TV timeout
10:41
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (carrying)
10:27
+2
Donta Scott makes two point jump shot
13-9
10:05
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (traveling)
9:48
Hakim Hart misses three point jump shot
9:46
Micah Potter defensive rebound
9:20
Brad Davison misses two point jump shot
9:18
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
9:13
Aquan Smart misses two point layup
9:11
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
9:04
Micah Potter misses two point layup
9:02
Aleem Ford offensive rebound
8:59
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point layup
13-11
8:40
Aquan Smart misses three point jump shot
8:38
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
8:28
Micah Potter misses three point jump shot
8:26
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
8:12
+3
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Aquan Smart assists)
16-11
7:56
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
16-14
7:29
Jonathan Davis shooting foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
7:28
TV timeout
7:28
Jairus Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:28
+1
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-14
7:17
Reese Mona personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
7:17
Brad Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 1
7:17
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
7:01
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
6:59
Badgers defensive rebound
6:47
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup (Micah Potter assists)
17-16
6:26
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
6:24
Brad Davison defensive rebound
6:11
Jonathan Davis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
6:03
Micah Potter blocks Jairus Hamilton's two point layup
6:01
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
5:43
Brad Davison misses two point layup
5:41
Micah Potter offensive rebound
5:37
+2
Micah Potter makes two point layup
17-18
5:30
Reese Mona turnover (bad pass) (Micah Potter steals)
5:29
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
5:27
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
5:30
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point jump shot
17-20
5:30
Terrapins 30 second timeout
5:20
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point alley-oop dunk (Eric Ayala assists)
19-20
5:03
Darryl Morsell blocks Aleem Ford's two point layup
5:01
Aleem Ford offensive rebound
4:56
+2
Aleem Ford makes two point layup
19-22
4:29
+3
Darryl Morsell makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
22-22
3:52
+3
Trevor Anderson makes three point jump shot (D'Mitrik Trice assists)
22-25
3:37
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point dunk
24-25
3:09
Trevor Anderson turnover (traveling)
3:10
TV timeout
2:59
Eric Ayala turnover (bad pass)
2:30
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
2:28
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
2:15
Aleem Ford personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
2:05
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
2:03
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
1:50
Hakim Hart personal foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
1:50
Brad Davison misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:50
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
1:29
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
1:27
Donta Scott offensive rebound
1:26
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
1:10
Donta Scott misses two point layup
1:08
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
0:47
Aquan Smart personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
0:47
+1
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-26
0:47
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-27
|
0:35
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-28
|
0:06
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell blocks Jonathan Davis's three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|