Halftime Report

Albany is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against UMass Lowell.

Albany came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: UMass Lowell 11-4, Albany 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Albany is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.4 points per game this season.

Albany took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They came out on top against Stony Brook by a score of 77-70.

Albany relied on the efforts of Amar'E Marshall, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points, and Justin Neely, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Neely a new career-high in field goal percentage (71.4%).

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Monday. They put a hurting on the Lions to the tune of 101-39. The matchup marked the River Hawks' most dominant victory of the season.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Emerson only posted nine.

Albany now has a winning record of 8-7. As for UMass Lowell, their win was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Albany: they have a less-than-stellar 5-8 record against the spread this season.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Albany and UMass Lowell both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.