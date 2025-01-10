Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Wagner 8-7, CCSU 11-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Wagner has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Coming off a loss in a game the Seahawks were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Sunday, Wagner came up short against FDU and fell 71-59. That's two games in a row now that the Seahawks have lost by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, CCSU had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They rang in the new year with a 62-50 victory over the Lakers.

Wagner's loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for CCSU, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, CCSU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Those brave souls putting their money on Wagner against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-7 ATS record can't hold a candle to CCSU's 11-3.

Wagner beat CCSU 66-56 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Wagner repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a big 10-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 118 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.