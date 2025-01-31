The stakes are always high for Duke vs. North Carolina, but this season's first meeting between the Tobacco Road rivals carries significant meaning for both squads. The No. 2 Blue Devils (18-2, 10-0 ACC) enter Saturday's tilt with the nation's longest winning streak at 14 games but fresh off a pair of close calls vs. in-state foes Wake Forest and NC State.

Now, the ultimate in-state foe is visiting Cameron Indoor Stadium, as the Tar Heels (13-9, 6-4) enter with their backs against the wall in an increasingly wayward season. UNC has dropped three of its last four games and is losing ground on the NCAA Tournament bubble after beginning the season ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.

Dire as things seem for North Carolina, a road upset of the Blue Devils would be just the elixir it needs to jumpstart a late season rally. The Tar Heels certainly have the talent to be a threat. In a game featuring six potential Round 1 NBA Draft picks, the Tar Heels have two in freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell along with reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis.

The Blue Devils counter with one of this generation's top one-and-done prospects in Cooper Flagg, who is aided by a talented supporting cast featuring another potential lottery pick in freshman sniper Kon Knueppel. Between the talent of both teams and their divergent trajectories, the ingredients are present for a thrilling rivalry showdown.

How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Duke vs. North Carolina prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

North Carolina is erratic and flawed but won't be lacking in talent or motivation. Much will be made — and rightfully so — about how the Tar Heels will try and contain Flagg. But the Blue Devils must also slow down a deep group of perimeter weapons for the Tar Heels. Davis, Jackson and Seth Trimble have each gone for 25+ points at least once this season and will be raring to go for this one. Look for UNC to produce enough offensive fireworks to keep it competitive. Pick: North Carolina +13.5

