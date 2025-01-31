The CBS Sports college basketball power rankings is topped once again by the Duke Blue Devils as they enter Saturday's rivalry game vs. North Carolina with the longest active winning streak in college basketball. Duke is No. 1 -- yes, to be clear, ahead of AP-ranked No. 1 Auburn -- for a second consecutive week in the power rankings after wins over Wake Forest and NC State that moved it to 10-0 in ACC play and 18-2 on the season.
Meanwhile Auburn, whose only loss on the season remains to Duke, is once again at No. 2 this week after a close win at home over Tennessee and a cushy road win over LSU.
The margin is thin between the two, to be sure. Gary Parrish has Auburn at No. 1 in his daily Top 25 (And 1). I think reasonable minds can come to that conclusion given Auburn's overwhelmingly great résumé. But the power rankings are equal parts resume-based and vibes-based, with extra weight for the latter, because y'know what? I make the rules here. And the vibes are immaculate around Duke right now. Even if it doesn't have the same number of Quad 1 wins as Auburn, this team is playing at a high level and improving with each passing game.
That's why Duke is edging Auburn.
For now.
There's plenty at stake in this week's power rankings not just at the top with Duke and Auburn but with a handful of other teams. Michigan State and Houston are still undefeated in conference play and are once again on the rise in the ranks below. Arizona reappeared after a time away thanks to a huge OT win over top-five Iowa State. And Florida is back into the top five this week thanks to a shakeup at the top.
There's much to discuss and dissect as we introduce the power rankings leading into the weekend. Let's get to it.
|1
|Duke retains its spot at No. 1 for a second consecutive week entering this weekend's rivalry game vs. North Carolina. Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg is averaging 26.7 points per game in his last three outings as Duke carries its 14-game winning streak -- the longest active streak in the sport -- into Saturday. Last week: No. 1
|2
|No. 2 for a second consecutive week is the AP-ranked No. 1 Tigers, who beat Tennessee and LSU this week and are riding a 12-game winning streak. They go on the road to face Ole Miss on Saturday. Last week: No. 2
|3
|Houston won in the most unlikely fashion last weekend inside Allen Fieldhouse in a double-OT thriller. The Cougars then avoided a trap game midweek at West Virginia to improve their winning streak to 13. Last week: No. 4
|4
|Another week of perfection for Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the Big Ten as the Spartans beat Rutgers and Minnesota to improve to 9-0 in league play. It's the best start for Sparty since 2018-19 when it went 32-7 and advanced to the Final Four. Last week: No. 5
|5
|The only two losses on Florida's resume -- to Kentucky and to Missouri -- are by a combined seven points. Gators stayed hot as ever this week with an 89-59 thumping of Georgia. Last week: No. 6
|6
|Even as Big East play has ramped into high-gear, Marquette and its balanced attack continue to look like contenders. The Golden Eagles knocked off Villanova and Butler this week and are 9-1 in conference play. Last week: No. 7
|7
|No win is guaranteed in conference play -- much less in the SEC -- which made Alabama's perfect week with wins over LSU and at Mississippi State all the more encouraging. The Tide's offense is up to No. 2 in adjusted efficiency at KenPom and leading the country at 90.2 points per game. Last week: No. 8
|8
|Two losses in its last four outings gives Iowa State the shove out of the top fiveof the power rankings for the first time since Dec. 19. The OT loss at Arizona can be chalked up to a brutal last-second beat, but it's still a loss. Last week: No. 4
|9
|That Matt Painter fella can coach, can't he? Against a Michigan team I'd argue is at worse equally as talented as Purdue, and perhaps even more talented, the Boilermakers stomped the Wolverines in for a 91-64 win in a game that wasn't close at any point. Key Big Ten win that could age like wine with Michigan still in the hunt. Last week: No. 13
|10
|After a road loss at Vandy last weekend, Kentucky outlasted Tennessee in Knoxville 78-73 for what might be UK's second-best win of the season. The Wildcats have lost two of their last three but are still in very good shape with Arkansas and former UK coach John Calipari coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday. Last week: No. 9
|11
|An 0-2 week usually costs teams multiple spots in this space. An 0-2 week that includes a two-point loss at Auburn and a five-point loss to Kentucky, however, can at least be understood. Tennessee's gotta get back on track in a hurry, though, because it has lost three of four and the SEC is increasingly looking like it will be won by a team in the state of Alabama. Last week: No. 10
|12
|Pat Kelsey and Louisville won their 10th straight on Tuesday to improve to 9-1 in ACC play. None of those wins came against ranked opponents, sure, and the ACC is not having the best year. Fair points. But Louisville is for real, and picking up steam as a projected favorite in each of its 10 remaining regular season games. Last week: No. 11
|13
|Rick Pitino improved to 4-0 coaching against Ed Cooley and Georgetown this week with St. John's blasting the Hoyas 66-41 in D.C.. The Johnnies have lost once in their last 14 outings. Last week: No. 13
|14
|Welcome back, Texas Tech! There was plenty of early-season love for the Red Raiders before slipping to 11-4. But they've now won five-straight in Big 12 play to get to within two games of league-leading Houston on the strength of wins over Oklahoma State and TCU this week. Last week: No. 12
|15
|Sandwiched in between huge wins over Illinois and Wisconsin this week was a narrowly-avoided disaster at Indiana and a 79-78 escape. I'll weigh the former more heavily than the latter, though, because the Terps have consistently played at a level that shows they can play with any team. Last week: NR
|16
|Caleb Love's insane halfcourt heave at the buzzer to force OT this week vs. Iowa State helped Arizona win a big one at home 86-75. And it moved Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats to a 10-1 record dating back to its last 11 games. After a 4-5 start to the season they look like a real threat in the Big 12. Last week: NR