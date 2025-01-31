The CBS Sports college basketball power rankings is topped once again by the Duke Blue Devils as they enter Saturday's rivalry game vs. North Carolina with the longest active winning streak in college basketball. Duke is No. 1 -- yes, to be clear, ahead of AP-ranked No. 1 Auburn -- for a second consecutive week in the power rankings after wins over Wake Forest and NC State that moved it to 10-0 in ACC play and 18-2 on the season.

Meanwhile Auburn, whose only loss on the season remains to Duke, is once again at No. 2 this week after a close win at home over Tennessee and a cushy road win over LSU.

The margin is thin between the two, to be sure. Gary Parrish has Auburn at No. 1 in his daily Top 25 (And 1). I think reasonable minds can come to that conclusion given Auburn's overwhelmingly great résumé. But the power rankings are equal parts resume-based and vibes-based, with extra weight for the latter, because y'know what? I make the rules here. And the vibes are immaculate around Duke right now. Even if it doesn't have the same number of Quad 1 wins as Auburn, this team is playing at a high level and improving with each passing game.

That's why Duke is edging Auburn.

For now.

There's plenty at stake in this week's power rankings not just at the top with Duke and Auburn but with a handful of other teams. Michigan State and Houston are still undefeated in conference play and are once again on the rise in the ranks below. Arizona reappeared after a time away thanks to a huge OT win over top-five Iowa State. And Florida is back into the top five this week thanks to a shakeup at the top.

There's much to discuss and dissect as we introduce the power rankings leading into the weekend. Let's get to it.