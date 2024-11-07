Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-0, Florida 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will face off against the Florida Gators at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville is headed out to face Florida after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Jacksonville came out on top against Trinity Baptist by a score of 78-65 on Monday.

Jacksonville was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Florida had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They strolled past South Florida with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 98-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Walter Clayton Jr. led the charge by going 10 for 15 en route to 29 points. What's more, Clayton Jr. also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Will Richard was another key player, going 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Jacksonville might still be hurting after the devastating 89-65 loss they got from Florida in their previous matchup back in December of 2015. Can Jacksonville avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.