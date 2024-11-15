The No. 20 Florida Gators (3-0) will face the Florida State Seminoles (3-0) in an early-season rivalry game on Friday night. Florida has won three straight games to open the season for the first time since 2020-21 after dominating Grambling State in an 86-62 final on Monday. The Gators have won all three of their games by double digits, while Florida State has won two of its games by double digits. The Seminoles are 2-0 at home following their 72-52 win over Tarleton State on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald L. Tucker Center. Florida is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Florida odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Florida vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Florida State vs. Florida spread: Florida -5.5

Florida State vs. Florida over/under: 157.5 points

Florida State vs. Florida money line: Florida State: +192, Florida: -234

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has covered the spread in both of its home games so far this season, starting with a 74-62 win over Northern Kentucky last week. Senior Jamir Watkins, who led Florida State with 15.6 points per game last season, had 17 points in the season opener. He had another huge performance on Saturday, scoring 16 of his 30 points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-65 win against Rice.

Watkins finished 7 of 14 from the floor and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line, while junior forward Malique Ewin had 11 points and seven rebounds. All five Florida State starters played less than 20 minutes in a 72-52 win over Tarleton State on Tuesday, allowing them to rest ahead of this matchup. The Seminoles have covered the spread in five straight home games, and they have covered in four of their last five home games against Florida. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida has been able to put the attention focused on the news of a Title IX investigation into head coach Todd Golden aside, winning its first three games of the season. The Gators nearly hit the century mark in their 98-83 win over South Florida in their opener, as Walter Clayton Jr. had 29 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Senior guard Will Richard had a big game as well, finishing with 25 points and six rebounds.

Sophomore forward Alex Condon had a career-high 23 points in an 81-60 win over Jacksonville last Thursday before sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu had a career-best 14 points in an 86-62 win over Grambling State on Monday. Five Gators scored in double figures in that game, while senior guard Alijah Martin had nine points, seven rebounds and three assists. Florida has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against ACC opponents. See which team to pick here.

