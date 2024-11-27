No. 3 Gonzaga became just the latest top-five team to take a tumble this week as the Bulldogs lost to unranked West Virginia 86-78 in an overtime stunner Wednesday afternoon in the Battle 4 Atlantis. West Virginia, a 14.5-point underdog, pulled off the upset by erasing a 10-point second-half deficit and forcing overtime.

West Virginia guard Tucker DeVries played hero late by sending the game to overtime with a clutch steal and two free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining that tied the game at 69-69 and forced the overtime period. In overtime, DeVries had a block and two more clutch free throws as the Mountaineers pulled away.

DeVries finished with 16 points in the win, while teammate Javon Small stole the show with 31 points.

Amani Hansberry added 18 points and Toby Okani added 10 for the Mountaineers.

The loss for Gonzaga was made possible in part by a cacophony of mistakes late, including a turnover and an awkward final attempt at a game-winner in regulation. The Zags had seven turnovers in the second half and overtime combined.

Gonzaga joins No. 2 UConn and No. 5 Iowa State among top-five teams to take losses this week in what will likely pave the way for a major shakeup in the college basketball rankings next week. The loss is Gonzaga's first on the season after a 5-0 start that featured wins over Baylor, Arizona State and San Diego State.