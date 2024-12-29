Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Wright State 7-7, Clev. State 8-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wolstein Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The experts predicted Wright State would be headed in after a victory, but Eastern Michigan made sure that didn't happen. Wright State fell to Eastern Michigan 86-82. The Raiders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brandon Noel, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (77.8%). Another player making a difference was Jack Doumbia, who went 7 for 9 en route to 21 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Clev. State). They took their game on Sunday with ease, bagging a 116-60 win over Midway. The victory was familiar territory for the Vikings who have now won four matchups in a row.

Clev. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 19.8.

Wright State's loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for Clev. State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6.

Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Clev. State in their previous matchup back in January, winning 107-99. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Clev. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Clev. State and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.