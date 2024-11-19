Who's Playing

Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Quinnipiac 2-2, Navy 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Hall. The Midshipmen took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bobcats, who come in off a win.

Quinnipiac took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Maine , sneaking past 58-55. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bobcats have posted since January 28th.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy on Sunday, but the final result did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-66 to Campbell. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Midshipmen have suffered since February 3rd.

The win got Quinnipiac back to even at 2-2. As for Navy, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Quinnipiac came out on top in a nail-biter against Navy in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 71-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Quinnipiac since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Quinnipiac won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.