Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Northwest 0-6, Portland State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will face off against the Northwest Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

Northwest is facing Portland State at the wrong time: Portland State suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and they're likely out for redemption. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 68-67 to the Pioneers. The Vikings didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their ninth straight defeat dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: Northwest lost to Seattle, and Northwest lost bad. The score wound up at 80-52.

Portland State's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-5. As for Northwest, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-6.

Everything came up roses for Portland State against Northwest when the teams last played back in December of 2020, as the squad secured an 88-48 victory. Will Portland State repeat their success, or does Northwest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Portland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.