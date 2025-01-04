Who's Playing
Grambling State Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers
Current Records: Grambling State 3-10, Prairie View 1-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas
What to Know
Grambling State is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Grambling State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Biblical Studies 100-55 on Monday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Tigers as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 12th straight loss. They fell victim to a painful 89-67 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Grambling State's win bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Prairie View, their loss dropped their record down to 1-12.
Grambling State was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View in their previous matchup back in February, winning 83-74. Will Grambling State repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Prairie View has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling State.
- Feb 19, 2024 - Grambling State 83 vs. Prairie View 74
- Jan 06, 2024 - Grambling State 69 vs. Prairie View 63
- Feb 13, 2023 - Grambling State 68 vs. Prairie View 64
- Jan 02, 2023 - Prairie View 61 vs. Grambling State 60
- Feb 14, 2022 - Prairie View 71 vs. Grambling State 70
- Mar 12, 2021 - Prairie View 74 vs. Grambling State 63
- Jan 18, 2021 - Prairie View 59 vs. Grambling State 50
- Feb 15, 2020 - Prairie View 75 vs. Grambling State 69
- Jan 18, 2020 - Prairie View 64 vs. Grambling State 57
- Mar 15, 2019 - Prairie View 81 vs. Grambling State 71