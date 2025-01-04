Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Grambling State 3-10, Prairie View 1-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas

William Nicks Center -- Prairie View, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grambling State is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Prairie View Panthers will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The Tigers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Grambling State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Biblical Studies 100-55 on Monday. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Tigers as it put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 12th straight loss. They fell victim to a painful 89-67 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Grambling State's win bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Prairie View, their loss dropped their record down to 1-12.

Grambling State was able to grind out a solid victory over Prairie View in their previous matchup back in February, winning 83-74. Will Grambling State repeat their success, or does Prairie View have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Prairie View has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Grambling State.