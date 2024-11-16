Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Wagner 1-2, Seton Hall 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-0 against Wagner since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Seton Hall Pirates will host the Wagner Seahawks at 12:00 p.m. ET at Walsh Gymnasium. The Pirates hasn't scored more than 57 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

The experts predicted Seton Hall would be headed in after a win, but Hofstra made sure that didn't happen. Seton Hall was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 49-48 to Hofstra. That's two games in a row now that the Pirates have lost by just one point.

Seton Hall's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Chaunce Jenkins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Dylan Addae-Wusu, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 94 points the game before, Wagner faltered in their match on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 66-45 punch to the gut against St. John's. The Seahawks have struggled against the Red Storm recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Seton Hall now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Wagner, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Seton Hall took their victory against Wagner in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 72-51. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wagner turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Wagner in the last 9 years.