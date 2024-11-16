Who's Playing
Wagner Seahawks @ Seton Hall Pirates
Current Records: Wagner 1-2, Seton Hall 1-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Seton Hall is 8-0 against Wagner since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Seton Hall Pirates will host the Wagner Seahawks at 12:00 p.m. ET at Walsh Gymnasium. The Pirates hasn't scored more than 57 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.
The experts predicted Seton Hall would be headed in after a win, but Hofstra made sure that didn't happen. Seton Hall was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 49-48 to Hofstra. That's two games in a row now that the Pirates have lost by just one point.
Seton Hall's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Chaunce Jenkins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals, and Dylan Addae-Wusu, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 94 points the game before, Wagner faltered in their match on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 66-45 punch to the gut against St. John's. The Seahawks have struggled against the Red Storm recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Seton Hall now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Wagner, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.
Seton Hall took their victory against Wagner in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 72-51. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wagner turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Wagner in the last 9 years.
- Nov 18, 2023 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Wagner 51
- Nov 20, 2022 - Seton Hall 82 vs. Wagner 44
- Dec 01, 2021 - Seton Hall 85 vs. Wagner 63
- Dec 08, 2020 - Seton Hall 78 vs. Wagner 45
- Nov 05, 2019 - Seton Hall 105 vs. Wagner 71
- Nov 06, 2018 - Seton Hall 89 vs. Wagner 49
- Dec 20, 2017 - Seton Hall 89 vs. Wagner 68
- Nov 15, 2015 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Wagner 59