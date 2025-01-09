Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: UL Monroe 4-12, Southern Miss 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Southern Miss is heading back home. They and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.

Southern Miss is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Old Dominion on Saturday. Southern Miss fell just short of Old Dominion by a score of 74-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Golden Eagles have suffered since February 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 70-51 punch to the gut against Coastal Carolina. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, the Warhawks' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UL Monroe struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Southern Miss dropped their record down to 6-9 with the defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Miss has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Miss came up short against UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 68-59. Can Southern Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Miss is a big 8.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UL Monroe.