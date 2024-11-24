Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 1-5, Missouri 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. One thing working in the Tigers' favor is that they have posted at least 82 points in their last three games.

Missouri is headed into the contest following a big victory against Pacific on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Missouri blew past Pacific, posting a 91-56 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-31.

Missouri can attribute much of their success to Caleb Grill, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Pine Bluff's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by Texas Tech on the road and fell 98-64. The Golden Lions were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-28.

Christian Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 9 for 15 en route to 20 points plus five assists and three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Arkansas Pine Bluff struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Missouri pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Arkansas Pine Bluff, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Everything went Missouri's way against Arkansas Pine Bluff in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Missouri made off with a 101-79 win. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Arkansas Pine Bluff have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri has won both of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 9 years.