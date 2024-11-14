Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-1, Missouri 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, Missouri was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Washington, taking the game 84-77.

Caleb Grill went supernova for Missouri, shooting 8-for-10 from downtown and almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Grill a new career-high in threes (eight). Mark Mitchell was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They took down MUW 66-49 on Thursday.

Missouri's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Miss Valley State, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Everything went Missouri's way against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as Missouri made off with an 83-62 victory. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.