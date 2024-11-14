Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-1, Missouri 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, Missouri was able to grind out a solid win over Eastern Washington, taking the game 84-77.

Caleb Grill went supernova for Missouri, shooting 8-for-10 from downtown and almost dropping a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Grill a new career-high in threes (eight). Mark Mitchell was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak dating back to last season, but that streak is no more. They took down MUW 66-49 on Thursday.

Missouri's victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Miss Valley State, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Everything went Missouri's way against Miss Valley State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as Missouri made off with an 83-62 victory. Will Missouri repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Missouri won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.

  • Nov 20, 2022 - Missouri 83 vs. Miss Valley State 62