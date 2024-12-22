The Missouri Tigers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday in an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup. This will be the 55th all-time meeting in the Braggin' Rights series between these two border rivals. Missouri is off to a 10-1 start on the season, while Illinois is 7-3 and both teams were in the "others receiving votes" section of the latest AP Top 25. The Illini hold a 34-20 edge in the all-time series but the Tigers are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 matchups.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Fighting Illini are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Illinois odds, while the over/under is 156 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Illinois vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 season on a 176-128 betting roll (+2066) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Missouri-Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Missouri vs. Illinois spread: Missouri +3.5

Missouri vs. Illinois over/under: 156 points

Missouri vs. Illinois money line: Illinois -160, Missouri +134

Missouri vs. Illinois picks: See picks here

Missouri vs. Illinois streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride since Dennis Gates took over the program three seasons ago. The Tigers went 25-10 in their first season and won an NCAA Tournament game but followed up with an 8-24 season in 2023-24. However, Mizzou already has 10 wins this season and sophomore guard Anthony Robinson II has been a big part of that success.

Robinson is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Duke transfer Mark Mitchell has also been critical, averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his first season with the program. The Tigers will be looking to add another signature win to their resume after beating Kansas as 6.5-point home underdogs earlier this month. See which team to pick here.

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini had to replace the majority of their production from a senior-laden group that led the program to the Elite Eight last season. However, Brad Underwood has quickly revamped with a group of impressive freshmen that include Kasparas Jakucionis, Tomislav Ivisic and Will Riley.

All three players are averaging at least 13.5 points per game and are already battle-tested thanks to a tough Illinois schedule. The Illini's losses came on a neutral floor to Alabama, at Northwestern, and at home against No. 1 Tennessee. However, they also have wins over Arkansas on a neutral floor and Wisconsin at home. See which team to pick here.

How to make Missouri vs. Illinois picks

The model has simulated Illinois vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Illinois, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Illinois vs. Missouri spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 176-128 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.