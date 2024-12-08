The college basketball schedule is loaded with high-profile matchups on Sunday and one of the best of them will pit the Kansas Jayhawks against the Missouri Tigers. Kansas is 7-1 on the season and is currently No. 1 in the AP Top 25 but is likely to fall in the next update after losing to Creighton earlier in the week. Meanwhile, Missouri is 7-1 and could be moving toward the top 25 with seven wins in a row following a season-opening loss to Memphis.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Kansas vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Kansas spread: Mizzou +6.5

Missouri vs. Kansas over/under: 154.5 points

Missouri vs. Kansas money line: Mizzou +223, KU -275

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri came out on top against California by a score of 98-93 on Tuesday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Tigers were down by 18 with 0:44 left in the first half. Anthony Robinson II was the offensive standout of the contest, as he went 8-for-11 from the floor en route to 29 points plus six assists and two steals.

Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who went 8-for-14 and finished with 21 points and five rebounds. The Duke transfer is averaging 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season and he's had at least 20 points in two of his last three outings.

Why Kansas can cover

Meanwhile, Kansas' undefeated season came to an end after seven games on Wednesday when the Jayhawks fell 76-63 to Creighton. The game marked the lowest-scoring contest so far this season for Kansas. Dajuan Harris Jr. led the team with 15 points in the loss but shot just 6-for-21 from the floor.

The Jayhawks are now 4-4 against the spread this season, but they have dominated this rivalry since it resumed on an annual basis in 2021. Kansas has won each of the three contests that have been played during that span and is 2-1 against the spread in those games.

