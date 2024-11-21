Halftime Report

Morehead State and Austin Peay have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-26, Morehead State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Morehead State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-3 in no time. On the other hand, Austin Peay will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Austin Peay 3-1, Morehead State 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Austin Peay and Morehead State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. The Austin Peay Governors are taking a road trip to face off against the Morehead State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Johnson Arena. The Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Governors are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Austin Peay is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Tennessee just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 103-68 loss at the hands of the Volunteers. The loss was the Governors' first of the season.

Austin Peay's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Isaac Haney, who earned 22 points, and LJ Thomas, who had 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Haney a new career-high in field goal percentage (50%).

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 37-37 at halftime, Morehead State was not quite Chattanooga's equal in the second half on Thursday. They fell 76-62 to the Mocs. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Having lost for the first time this season, Austin Peay fell to 3-1. As for Morehead State, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

Austin Peay came up short against Morehead State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 61-50. Can Austin Peay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a 3.5-point favorite against Morehead State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Governors, as the game opened with the Governors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Morehead State and Austin Peay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.