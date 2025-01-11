Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Niagara looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against Saint Peter's.

If Niagara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-8 in no time. On the other hand, Saint Peter's will have to make due with a 5-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-6, Niagara 6-8

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Peacocks are expected to win by one point.

The experts predicted Saint Peter's would be headed in after a victory, but Quinnipiac made sure that didn't happen. Saint Peter's opened the new year with a less-than-successful 59-46 defeat to Quinnipiac. The contest marked the Peacocks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Niagara came up short against Mt St Mary's on Sunday and fell 68-62.

Saint Peter's now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Niagara, they dropped their record down to 6-8 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Saint Peter's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Peter's came up short against Niagara in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 68-59. Can Saint Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Saint Peter's is a slight 1-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127 points.

Saint Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.