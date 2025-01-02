Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-4, Oakland 4-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Golden Grizzlies are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Panthers will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

If Oakland heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Milwaukee took over last week. Milwaukee came out on top against IUI by a score of 88-81 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Oakland managed to keep up with Arkansas until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Oakland took a serious blow against Arkansas, falling 92-62. The Golden Grizzlies were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tuburu Naivalurua, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Milwaukee's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-4. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 4-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Milwaukee just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee came up short against Oakland in their previous matchup back in March, falling 83-76. Thankfully for Milwaukee, Trey Townsend (who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 11 rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.