Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Ohio State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 52-47 lead against Indiana State.

If Ohio State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-4 in no time. On the other hand, Indiana State will have to make due with an 8-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Indiana State 8-4, Ohio State 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Ohio State. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Indiana State Sycamores at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. The two teams are strolling into their games after big wins in their previous games.

Ohio State will face Indiana State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them last Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Everything went Ohio State's way against Kentucky as Ohio State made off with an 85-65 win. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 20 points or more this season.

Ohio State can attribute much of their success to Bruce Thornton, who went 8 for 13 en route to 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of John Mobley Jr., who had 15 points in addition to two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Indiana State). They put a hurting on St. Louis-Pharmacy to the tune of 101-53 last Saturday. The victory was familiar territory for the Sycamores who have now won five matches in a row.

Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Ohio State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Indiana State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 19.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.