An exciting weekend of college basketball continues Saturday on CBS when New Mexico hosts San Diego State in a clash of two of the top programs from the Mountain West. The Lobos are one of two teams from the conference that has yet to lose a game in league play heading into the second weekend of the new year.

New Mexico has won its last six games since losing to New Mexico State. The Lobos are tied with Utah State at 5-0 atop the Mountain West standings.

San Diego State is coming off wins over Boise State and Air Force to move to 3-1 in conference play. The Aztecs lost their lone conference game to Utah State at home in heartbreaking fashion. Utah State's Tucker Anderson drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining to give his team a 67-66 win over SDSU.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of San Diego State's matchup against New Mexico.

How to watch San Diego State vs. New Mexico live

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

San Diego State vs. New Mexico prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The Pit is one of the toughest places to play in college basketball. San Diego State won a game in a hostile road environment at Boise State last weekend, but this will be a different challenge. New Mexico star Donovan Dent averages 19.3 points per game and is one of the best guards in the country. This game will go down to the wire, but I'll give the edge to New Mexico because of its home-court advantage. Pick: New Mexico -3

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.

