The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night in SEC play and the conference continues to look like the deepest in the land. After winning their first 14 games, the Volunteers have lost two of four and are now 16-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 15-3 on the season and are also 3-2 in the league, and they should be emboldened after winning by 17 points in Knoxville as 9.5-point underdogs last year.

Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Volunteers are a 7-point favorite in the latest Tennessee vs. Mississippi State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5. Before entering any Mississippi State vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Mississippi State. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Mississippi State vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State spread: Tennessee -7



Tennessee vs. Mississippi State over/under: 140.5 points

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State money line: Tennessee -298, MSU +236

Why you should back Tennessee

The Volunteers are coming off a 76-75 loss on the road to Vanderbilt, but Tennessee almost pulled off a thrilling comeback after facing a 16-point second-half deficit. Chaz Lanier led the team with 17 points but ultimately missed a free throw that could have tied the game in the final seconds while Zakai Zeigler, Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic Jr. all scored 16 points.

Zeigler dished out 10 assists for his third double-double of the season and the senior guard is averaging 12.3 points and 7.7 assists per game. Despite the loss, Tennessee is still 11-6 against the spread this season and is 7-3 against the number at home in 2024-25.

Why you should back Mississippi State

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is coming off an 84-81 win over rivals Ole Miss on Saturday and the Bulldogs' short bench was absolutely crucial in the overtime victory. KeShawn Murphy had 18 points and 11 rebounds as a reserve and Riley Kugel led all scorers with 21 points off the bench in the game.

The Bulldogs did fail to cover as 5.5-point home favorites and they've now failed to cover in three games in a row. However, Mississippi State is 3-1 against the spread in true road games this season and sophomore guard Josh Hubbard (16.6 ppg) is bound to have a more impactful night after going 2-for-13 from the floor against the Rebels.

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 144 combined points.

