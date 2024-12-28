The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) and the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (10-2) will become the first college teams to play at the Intuit Dome when they meet in a rivalry tilt on Saturday afternoon. The new $2 billion home of the Los Angeles Clippers will be the stage for the fifth matchup in five years between the Bulldogs and Bruins. Gonzaga has won four straight in the rivalry, but three of them have been decided by four points or fewer. The Bulldogs have lost three games decided by less than eight points this season, while UCLA is coming off a 76-74 loss at North Carolina.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga spread: Gonzaga -4.5

UCLA vs. Gonzaga over/under: 148.5 points

UCLA vs. Gonzaga money line: Gonzaga: -187, UCLA: +155

UCLA vs. Gonzaga streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA had its nine-game winning streak snapped in its 76-74 loss to North Carolina last Saturday in a game that the Bruins led by 11 points with 10 minutes remaining. Their hot streak included wins over then-No. 12 Oregon and Arizona, so they have experience playing against high-level opponents this season. They have also played close games against Gonzaga in recent years, with three of the last four meetings being decided by four points or fewer.

Tyler Bilodeau is coming off a season-high 26 points in the loss to North Carolina, while Sebastian Mack scored a season-best 22 points. The Bruins are giving up just 58.4 points per game this season, which ranks seventh best in college basketball. They are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games, while Gonzaga has only covered once in its last five outings.

Why Gonzaga can cover

Gonzaga has won four straight meetings against UCLA in the last four years, including a 69-65 win in the Maui Invitational last year. The Bulldogs have an average margin of victory of 28.1 points per game this season following blowout wins over Nicholls and Bucknell. Their most competitive win was an 88-80 victory against Arizona State on Nov. 10, which was their only win decided by single digits.

They head into this game averaging 89.3 points per game, which is the best figure in the country. Big man Graham Ike leads six double-digit scorers with 15.5 points per game, while guard Ryan Nembhard leads the nation with 10.2 assists per game. The Bulldogs have covered the spread in six of their last nine games against the Bruins.

How to make UCLA vs. Gonzaga picks

The model has simulated Gonzaga vs. UCLA 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations.

The spread hits well over 60% of the time in simulations.