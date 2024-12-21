Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UTEP and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-22 lead against Jackson State.

If UTEP keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, Jackson State will have to make due with an 0-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Jackson State 0-10, UTEP 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UTEP Miners at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Don Haskins Center. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 24 turnovers two weeks ago.

Jackson State will head into Sunday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played two weeks ago but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed two weeks ago was a bit more commanding. There's no need to mince words: Jackson State lost to Iowa State, and Jackson State lost bad. The score wound up at 100-58. The Tigers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-24.

The losing side was boosted by Juan Reyna III, who scored 15 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Saint Louis on December 2nd.

Meanwhile, UTEP beat Tarleton State 67-62 on Monday.

Otis Frazier III was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 18 points.

Jackson State's loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 0-10. As for UTEP, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Jackson State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Odds

UTEP is a big 13.5-point favorite against Jackson State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

